Researchers Say They’ve Found An Alternative, Cheaper Way to Treat Sleep Apnea

A new clinical trial is offering hope to individuals suffering from sleep apnea who struggle to find relief using standard treatments.

Researchers found that individuals who had been previously diagnosed with chronic obstructive sleep apnea experienced significant improvement in sleep when using machines typically prescribed for chronic pain – TENS (transcutaneous electrical stimulation) machines.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a disruptive sleep condition in which the muscles surrounding the throat relax, causing a person’s airway to narrow or even close while asleep. People with the condition often snore loudly, suffer from fatigue from lack of proper rest and have difficulty staying asleep; some report dry mouth and morning headaches as well. Previous research has also indicated that there may be ties between sleep apnea and cognitive decline, especially in the elderly.

The American Medical Association estimates that up to 30 million Americans could be living with sleep apnea, though only about 6 million people are diagnosed with the condition.

The most common treatment for sleep apnea is use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine that provides constant airflow to a person while they sleep. Patients who use CPAP devices wear a mask connected to a tube, which attaches to a machine that filters room air back through the tube and into the mask to provide continuous airflow.

Although proven to be an effective, noninvasive method for treating OSA, many people who have been instructed to use CPAP machines have reported issues with the airflow device. In turn, some do not comply with CPAP therapy, limiting its utility.

Furthermore, a massive recall of Philips manufactured CPAP machines in 2021 left many people without the device they trusted each night.

The combined issues with these machines have prompted experts to explore alternative tools to treat the condition. In this most recent research, experts turned to TENS units.

These units are more commonly used to treat muscle and nerve pain through low volume electrical pulses. Though they are often recommended for several chronic issues, including low back pain, fibromyalgia or tendinitis, their efficacy is mixed and somewhat inconclusive.

“Not all patients with obstructive sleep apnoea are able to use CPAP therapy, often because the mask can be uncomfortable and in severe cases can lead to sleep deprivation,” the study’s corresponding author Joerg Steier, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of respiratory and sleep medicine at King’s College London, explained in a statement. “In contrast, a TENS machine is noninvasive, has little side effects, and is cheap.”

TENS machine Getty Images

CPAP machines can cost anywhere from several hundred to over $1,000. The average TENS unit can be purchased on Amazon for $30-$50, and some patients’ health insurance will cover the device when it is prescribed by a medical provider.

For the study, researchers randomly divided a group of 56 people diagnosed with sleep apnea, who also struggled with standard CPAP machines, into two groups: one treated with a TENS unit applied to the muscles of interest and another treated via CPAP. The groups completed a treatment regimen of three months before undergoing a sleep analysis.

Experts judged the patients’ outcomes based on their apnea-hypopnea-index (AHI). Apnea is a term that means “not breathing” and hypopnea describes low or shallow breathing, so researchers were analyzing instances when the study participants either stopped breathing or had very slow, shallow breathing while asleep. A normal AHI is an average of less than five events (of apnea or hypopnea) per hour and an AHI of 30 or more events per hour indicates that a person has severe sleep apnea.

The majority of people in the group who used TENS units saw a significant improvement in sleep events during the study period. They also reported improvements in daytime sleepiness. In comparison, there were no significant changes observed in the group treated with CPAP machines.

“The trial shows us the potential of a new therapeutic option, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, and it will be interesting to see how the method can be used in clinical practice,” noted Steier.

An additional, multi-center trial to confirm the study’s results and test the efficacy of TENS units for treating sleep apnea in different healthcare settings is in the works.