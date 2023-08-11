Therapy is Needed for Social Media Addiction: Study
Mental health issues are rampant among social media users
Cognitive behavioral therapy can be vital in lowering social media-caused depression, anxiety, and stress, a study suggests.
About 10% of Americans, equivalent to 33.19 million people, are addicted to social media, according to a California State University study.
The social media on Instagram is particularly bad for young people because it leads to dysmorphia- a mental health disorder focused on perceived flawed appearance, the Mayo Clinic states.
A meta analysis by British researchers at the University College London analyzed 23 previous studies between 2004 to 2022 looking at potential interventions to problematic social media usage. The found that quitting cold turkey was not as effective as receiving legitimate treatment for the usage
- California School District Sues Social Media Companies for Harming Student Mental Health
- Kids in Georgia Might Need Parental Permission to Join Social Media Next Year
- Obama On Trump, This Era in Politics – and How the GOP ‘Needs Therapy’
- More Companies Seek Psychedelic Therapy as Part of Worker Health Care Benefits
- Surgeon General: More Evidence Social Media Use is Bad for Kids
- BetterHelp, The ‘World’s Largest Therapy Service,’ Hit With $7.8 Million Fine For Data Sharing
In the research, published Friday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found that seeking therapy could improve the mental well-being of a person is 83% of cases. This is compared to 20% of the time when social media use is limited and 25% when it is dropped all-together.
Therapy interventions were the most impactful, helping mental wellbeing by 83%.
Dr. Ruth Plackett, lead author of the study, said that mental health problems are increasing, and so is the use of social media, but therapy can help improve mental health.
"Health and care professionals should be aware that reducing time spent on social media is unlikely to benefit mental wellbeing on its own," she said.
She adds, "Instead, taking a more therapy-based approach and reflecting on how and why we are interacting with social media and managing those behaviors could help improve mental health."
Mental health issues can lead to death, with depression being one of the leading factors contributing to the disability, according to a statistic by the World Health Organization.
About 14.8% of deaths across the globe are caused by mental health problems, a study by the National Institute of Health found.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Drug-Resistant Superbugs Involved in 600,000 Deaths Across AmericasHealth
- Marijuana Recalled for Salmonella Contamination in Arizona for Third TimeHealth
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- 65 Children Dead After Using Contaminated Cough SyrupHealth
- ‘Zombie Drug’ That Devastated Philly Neighborhood Threatens More CitiesHealth
- Listeria Outbreak: Soft Serve Ice Cream Lands 2 People in the HospitalHealth
- Drew Barrymore Admits to Extreme Screen Time Strategy for Her KidsHealth
- Atlanta Woman Has Leg Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on VacationHealth
- UNESCO Warns of Smartphones in Schools, Reigniting DebateHealth
- Ohio Suspends Medical License of Doctor Who Claimed Vaccines Magnetize PeopleNews