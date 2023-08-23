World Health Organization Under Fire for Promoting ‘Pseudoscientific’ Medicine

Is the World Health Organization (WHO) promoting pseudoscience?

The United Nations (U.N.) agency is being widely criticized for promoting what it deems “traditional medicine,” with scientists alleging it’s pushing misinformation.

Last week, WHO posted several tweets seemingly vouching for unorthodox modalities. “For millions of people around the world #TraditionalMedicine is their first stop for health and well-being,” the organization wrote in a thread Aug. 12. The account then went on to list popular alternatives such as homeopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, naturopathy and herbal medicine. (Some of these terms are a bit interchangeable, as naturopathy refers to a number of herbal and “natural” interventions, along with concepts like detoxification.)

The WHO added that “traditional” medicine is “rooted in Indigenous knowledges and natural resources of communities.”

The tweets were not well received: Health professionals, scientists, physicians, and misinformation experts quickly attacked the organization. Many expressed shock that the lauded organization, in their opinion, legitimized non-evidence-based medicine.

“In many ways, ‘traditional’ is synonymous with ‘ineffective,’” wrote epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz (@GidMK).

Others voiced that many of these modalities weren’t even all that traditional — or indigenous. “How are naturopathy (America, 1895), homeopathy (Germany, 1796), and osteopathy (American, 1874) ‘traditional’?” asked Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim), a misinformation expert and research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta.

David Gorski, M.D., a professor of surgery and oncology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine and the editor of Science-Based Medicine (@gorskon), called it “propaganda, not science.”

Critics noted that even if such modalities are “traditional,” that doesn’t presume they’re effective or even safe. They cited the appeal to tradition fallacy, in which people presume something is better or true simply because it’s been practiced for a long time. However, very few of us would consider blood-letting an effective remedy despite being a historic practice.

Within a day, Twitter users pummeled the thread with input and further context. A community note below the original tweet now reads, “Homeopathy, osteopathy & naturopathy are not traditional medicine, but should be described as pseudoscience as they were invented in countries/times where/when modern science was already developed.”

In what seemed like a soft back-peddling, the WHO added an addendum a few days later. On Aug. 14 and 15, the WHO posted follow-up tweets claiming it aims to “build [a] solid evidence base for policies and standards on traditional medicine practices and products.” The agency also advised followers to abide by certain “safety checks,” such as first speaking with a health practitioner before starting a new protocol.

But even those tweets were criticized.

“There are many ways you can support ‘research’ into traditional medicine practices without [un]intentionally supporting the pseudoscientific quackery,” responded Cyriac Abby Philips, M.D., a hepatologist and clinician-scientist (@theliverdr).

Nick Little, legal director of the Center for Inquiry, a non-profit dedicated to promoting reason, science, and critical thinking, is one of many experts concerned about what this messaging signals to the public.

“What the World Health Organization is doing here is not just promoting homeopathy and these other interventions that don't work — they're trying to make them the equivalent of real, science-based medicine,” Little told The Messenger. “And that's irresponsible.”

Science advocates stress that trust and credibility are critical at this moment, in which 20% of Americans believe COVID-19 vaccines killed more people than the virus and ivermectin is making a comeback.

“The World Health Organization is ideally positioned to [address global situations],” said Little. “So [this is] the last thing we need in a time when there are challenges to credibility of experts, in particular in the medical world.”

What’s the issue with ‘traditional’ medicine?

The Twitter controversy erupted just days before the WHO hosted its first Traditional Medicine Global Summit, held in Gandhinagar, India.

On the first day of the summit, Aug. 17, the Indian government released a statement applauding the embrace of “ancient wisdom” and celebrating “our shared heritage.” The conference covered several topics, including acupuncture and “indigenous therapies.” It also included some controversial groups, such as India’s Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Homeopathy is reportedly used by roughly 6 million Americans. The philosophy abides by the principle that “like cures like”: the idea that one can cure an ailment by using a heavily diluted substance that shares similar symptoms. For example, an onion can cure allergies because it too causes watery eyes. Except, the onion is diluted by one part in 100. In fact, the more an ingredient is diluted, the more potent it is, the thinking goes.

The World Health Organization has been criticized for seemingly vouching for non-science-based medical interventions. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images; Getty Images

Very few Americans know what homeopathy is, explained Little. Instead, they are often attracted to marketing that plays up herbal or “natural” ingredients.

“It’s utter nonsense,” he said, noting that homeopathy goes against basic scientific principles. “[The body of evidence] shows that homeopathy works no better than the placebo, and in some situations, can actually work significantly worse than the placebo.”

By that, Little means that some homeopathic remedies dilute toxic substances and that homeopathy supplements rarely possess the quality control exhibited by the pharmaceutical industry. In some cases, reliance on homeopathy is dangerous because it can stand in the place of evidence-based solutions: In 2009, parents were found guilty of aggravated manslaughter after their 7-year-old son died from an ear infection treated with homeopathic medicine.

Homeopathy hasn’t been proven to significantly affect specific diseases or symptoms even after thousands of papers. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) concludes, “There’s little evidence to support homeopathy as an effective treatment for any specific health condition.” Likewise, the FDA states that no homeopathic drugs have been determined to be GRAS/E, an acronym for “generally recognized as safe and effective.”

What’s at stake for the WHO?

Homeopathyis just one example of the “traditional medicine” touted by the WHO, which has a history of veering off the science-backed course, according to some critics.

This past spring, the McGill Office for Science and Society stated that the WHO has a “pseudoscience problem,” highlighting its promotion of nonscientific healing practices like naturopathy.

McGill science communicator Jonathan Jarry pointed to WHO’s International Classification of Diseases, a globally used diagnostic tool to categorize diseases and health conditions, which now lists a medley of head-scratching diagnoses via traditional Chinese medicine. These include “liver qi stagnation” (liver damage from emotional disharmony) and “fire harassing heart spirit pattern (an energy imbalance resulting in insomnia and palpitations),” terms which cannot be found in an accredited medical textbook.

“The U.N. seems to be concentrating on the mythology and the cultural norms of ‘traditional’ medicine,” Henry I. Miller, M.D., a physician, molecular biologist and fellow at the American Council on Science and Health, told The Messenger. “The WHO tends to emphasize and to accept these cultural norms instead of modern science.”

Many communities, particularly in poorer countries, depend on “traditional” medicine. For some, it’s all they can afford. (Little references how Chairman Mao pushed traditional Chinese medicine during the Chinese Cultural Revolution because there was a shortage of doctors and evidence-based medicine to help the masses.)

In the United States, where plenty of Americans are unsatisfied with a complex and often lackluster medical system, alternative remedies might seem more accessible. Others may have suffered bad experiences with doctors or pharmaceuticals that leave them wary of Western medicine.

Still, said Little, “We should be addressing [these problems] and making real medicine available, not lying to people.”

Experts hope outcry from the scientific community might influence the WHO moving forward. Till then, Dr. Miller suggests the public pause before taking the WHO’s health information “as gospel.” Instead, he recommends U.S. agencies such as the NIH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Science Foundation, as well as non-governmental organizations like the Mayo Clinic as reliable sources.

“I think [the WHO is] in serious jeopardy of losing their credibility,” laments Little, noting it doesn't take much promotion of pseudoscience to undermine their previous good work. “That's the danger they face — this small part of their overall work tainting their reputation as a fact-based body.”