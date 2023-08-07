The Optimal Weekly Workout Routine — As Decided by Science

Scientists may have figured out the optimal weekly workout routine.

Spanish researchers found that weight lifting twice a week, while getting more than 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity – combined with getting less than 75 minutes of light aerobic activity – was the most effective workout strategy for expanding your lifespan.

Researchers at the University of Zaragoza, in Aragon, Spain, gathered data from 500,705 adults for the study, which was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Data was collected from the US National Health Interview Survey.

The researchers linked participants to the National Death Index, and examined all-cause mortality, mortality from cancer, and cardiovascular mortality.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, or a combined amount of both types of intensity and activity together, along with muscle strengthening sessions at least 2 times per week.

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity, along with 2 days of muscle strengthening. It is estimated that less than half of Americans are meeting these guidelines.

According to the CDC, the prevalence of obesity in American adults is more than 40%, and more than 73% of adults are estimated to be overweight. More than 11% of Americans are estimated to have diabetes, and rates of colorectal cancer are rising in younger people, with both trends linked to rising obesity rates.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that 609,820 Americans will die of cancer this year. According to the CDC, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, and 1 in 5 Americans died from it in 2021.



The CDC also estimates that there are more than 684,000 new cases of obesity-related cancers per year, including colorectal cancers, kidney cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer.