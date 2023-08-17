The Bubonic Plague Reemerges in China

Chinese officials confirmed cases of the bubonic plague in the country, raising the total case count to three this year.

A family in Inner Mongolia, a province in the northeastern part of the Asian nation that borders Mongolia and Russia, has come down with the potentially deadly infection. On August 7, officials detected a case in an unnamed woman in the region. Last week, the woman’s husband and daughter were infected, according to government officials.

The current condition of the family is unclear. Close contacts to the family have been quarantined and have not displayed symptoms.

Also known as the Black Death, the bubonic plague is a devastating disease most well-known for a massive outbreak across Europe in the mid-1300s. It is estimated that the disease killed somewhere between 30% to 60% of all Europeans as it rampaged across the continent.

It is the most common of the three forms of the plague, though all are relatively rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around seven plague cases are recorded in the U.S. each year. The World Health Organization says well over 2,000 cases appear globally each year, often in rural and lower income parts of the world.

bubonic plague Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The bacteria often jumps from rodents – who harbor it – to humans. Generally, it spreads via fleas who bite the animal, then carry it to a human they bite. However, in some cases, a person who eats an infected rodent will fall ill themselves. It is also contagious between humans, spreading via respiratory droplets in the air.

It takes between two and eight days for symptoms to appear after exposure. During this time, the bacteria will travel through the body until it reaches the lymph node, in the neck, where it will infect a person and then proliferate across the body.

Bubonic plague infections are most well known for the blackening of the skin that can occur across the body of an infected person. This is caused by necrosis, or the death of the body’s tissue. Other symptoms include a high fever, chills, cramps and seizures. Once a near-death sentence, the mortality rate of the plague is now 11% in the U.S. as treatments have improved.