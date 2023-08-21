The ‘Alarming’ Link Between COVID-19 and High Blood Pressure: Study

A new study of more than 45,000 people who had been infected with COVID-19 suggests that the respiratory virus could trigger new onset of persistently high blood pressure, even in those without pre-existing conditions.

Published in the journal Hypertension, the study revealed that 21% of people who had been hospitalized with COVID went on to develop high blood pressure in the months following their recovery. Likewise, 11% of people who weathered a COVID infection but were not hospitalized also went on to be diagnosed with high blood pressure.

The authors of the study suggested that these findings could spell trouble for patients who contract a serious case of the virus, alluding to the possibility that these figures may be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the long-term ramifications of COVID.

“Given the sheer number of people affected by COVID-19 compared to influenza, these statistics are alarming and suggest that many more patients will likely develop high blood pressure in the future, which may present a major public health burden,” explained senior study author Tim Q. Duong, Ph.D., a professor of radiology at the Center for Health and Data Innovation at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The study analyzed the relationship between various risk factors, such as age, race and pre-existing conditions, to the new onset of high blood pressure, also called hypertension, following COVID infections as compared to flu infections.

High blood pressure typically refers to a blood pressure reading higher than or equal to 130/80 mm Hg, according to the American Heart Association. Although hypertension can be treated with medications and lifestyle modifications, uncontrolled hypertension can cause damage to the heart and increases a person’s risk of developing numerous long-term conditions that affect the brain, kidneys, eyes and more.

In this study, people who had been hospitalized for COVID were twice as likely to develop hypertension compared to those who had recovered from the flu at home and 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with high blood pressure compared to hospitalized flu patients.

The researchers also observed increased risks in patients who were older than 40, male, Black and who had pre-existing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease.

“These findings should heighten awareness to screen at-risk patients for hypertension after COVID-19 illness to enable earlier identification and treatment for hypertension-related complications, such as cardiovascular and kidney disease,” Duong suggested.

Of note, many of the people included in the analysis were from communities with lower socioeconomic status, which could be a factor that contributed to their high blood pressure. Additionally, the stress of isolation and its resultant lifestyle changes — less physical activity, poor diet — could have also been precursors to the patients’ hypertension.

In terms of the long-term cardiovascular effects of the virus, the researchers noted that it is not yet known whether COVID-related hypertension will resolve on its own or be permanent. They suggested that future research should address these long-term concerns.