Teen Smokers Have Less Brain Matter: Study

Researchers say this could be a way to find who is most at risk for substance abuse

Sarah Braner
Chuck Savage/Getty Images

Smoking as a teen is linked to a decline in brain matter, a study suggests.

In a large imaging study, researchers from the University of Cambridge in England and Fudan University in China found that adolescents who reported that they started smoking at earlier ages were more likely to have less gray matter in an area of the brain linked to decision making.

A deficit in gray matter in this area of the left side of the brain, called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, is associated with rule-breaking behavior, like early substance use.

Researchers enrolled 807 adolescents for the study, assessing each at ages 14, 19, and 23. Among that group,181 of them had already smoked at least once before the first interview, 260 never smoked during the study, and 366 of them started smoking during the study. The gray matter was observed using an MRI. 

Smokers experienced a faster deterioration of the right half of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex than their peers in the study who did not smoke. However, smoking did not seem to accelerate loss of mass on the left side of that part of the brain. 

Instead, a person who already starts with less gray matter on the left side ventromedial prefrontal cortex was found to be more likely to smoke in the first place.

This association suggests that while smoking may impact gray matter on the right side of the cortex, the left side of the cortex may play a role in determining whether someone is more likely to begin smoking.

Gray matter contains a large concentration of neurons and is critical in processing information, allowing for thinking and reasoning. If one has less gray matter, these abilities may decline, or may be less robust compared to people with a normal amount of gray matter.  

The researchers say that finding deficits in gray matter could be a way to determine who is most at risk for early substance use.

“The initiation of a smoking habit is most likely to occur during adolescence. Any way of detecting an increased chance of this, so we can target interventions, could help save millions of lives,” said Trevor Robbins, PhD, one of the senior authors of the paper, in the accompanying press release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 12 out of 100 of every American adult smoked in 2021. They estimate that 28.3 million American adults smoke, and that more than 16 million Americans have a smoking-related disease. 

If current trends continue, the CDC says that 5.6 million youth will die early from smoking-related diseases.

