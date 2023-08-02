Suffer from ‘Tech Neck’? Here’s How to Prevent and Help Pain

You’re sitting at your desk, staring at your work computer for eight hours a day. When you get home, you’re looking down at your phone for another few hours. Maybe you’re also watching an episode or two of TV (or three, or four — we’re not here to judge).

After all that screen-watching, you may experience “tech neck”: a trendy term rather than an actual medical diagnosis meant to identify strain in the neck, shoulders and back as result of flexing the neck to look down at phones, or forward at computers and televisions for long periods of time.

The increase in people working from home over the past three years has led many to spend their days sitting at less-than-ideal workspaces. Americans are using laptops at the kitchen table or in bed, or they might have a desk setup that isn’t optimized for neck support. Even before then, studies in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care saw a significant rise from 2016 to 2019 in reported neck pain from college students who frequently used smartphones.

“After COVID-19 when we finally got back to where we were seeing (patients) more normally, we definitely saw more (complaints of) neck pain,” orthopedic physical therapist Alexis Shoope, DPT, told The Messenger. “In general, over the last several years we’ve seen an increase because of the prevalence of jobs from a computer and from social media.”

The name “tech neck” implies the pain lies solely in the neck region, but medical experts warn that pain or stiffness in several areas can be traced back to the neck. Shoope has seen many patients who report pain between the shoulder blades or other spots around the upper back that are actually due to neck strain.

The good news? There are several ways to rectify your tech neck at home or at work. Here are some ways to prevent and alleviate pain:

Move your screen, not your neck

The next time you get a phone notification, bring your phone up to eye level, rather than dropping your head to look down. The same goes for computers — consider investing in a standing desk, computer raiser or even a stack of books to raise your computer monitor to eye level.

Get the right support

Sitting in a desk chair with good lumbar support can make a major difference, cervical spine surgeon K. Daniel Riew, M.D., told New York Presbyterian Hospital’s Health Matters blog. Instead of aiming to sit straight up, you should recline at least 25 to 30 degrees to ease the weight of your head that your neck would otherwise have to strain to hold.

Take “movement snacks” throughout the day

“Your best posture is your next posture,” Shoope said. Take a quick pause during the workday to walk a lap around the office or house to avoid staying in one posture for too long, which can cause pain.

Try targeted exercises

Shoope shared two stretching exercises that can be done from home. The first: Point your chin down toward your chest, then rotate your head to the right for 10 reps and to the left for another 10.

Next, stand with your legs spread out, one in front of the other, and your arms stretched in front. Take the arm corresponding with the leg in front and rotate it to stretch behind you, rotating your upper body in the process. Repeat for 10 reps on each side.

Know when to contact your doctor

If your pain lasts longer than a few weeks, is worsening, or is distracting you from work or keeping you from activities, the situation might be more serious. Shoope said it’s worth seeking a professional diagnosis to determine if you need additional imaging or to work with a specialist.