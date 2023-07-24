Sydney May Eradicate HIV in Global First — Sees Cases Drop 88%

Sydney, Australia, once an HIV hotspot, could become the first major city in the world to eradicate the disease.

Inner-city Sydney neighborhoods have seen new infections fall 88% from 2010 to 2022, local officials reported at this year's International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science, in Brisbane.

The findings are an exciting step towards progress of eliminating the disease across the world. Earlier this summer, the United Nations (UN) laid out guidelines for eradicating the disease entirely by 2030, seeing the milestone as a realistic goal.

“The 2022 data show that Australia is tracking well towards the elimination of HIV transmission,” Skye McGregor, Ph.D., who oversees surveillance at the University of Sydney’s Kirby Institute, which gathered data presented this week, said in a statement. “We can see the impact of prevention strategies like increasing HIV testing, treatment as prevention, and pre-exposure prophylaxis particularly among gay and bisexual men, for whom new diagnoses have been dropping significantly since 2014.”

Inner-city Sydney was hardest struck by HIV in decades past. Although the surrounding suburbs have not suffered as high a burden of the disease, those areas have also seen cases drop 31% since 2010.

Researchers found that 57% of HIV cases diagnosed in 2022 were among gay and bisexual men, a group that has historically suffered the largest burden from the disease. They continued that 30% of cases have been detected in heterosexual people.

“These data suggest that to eliminate HIV, there needs to be increasing focus on prevention strategies that encompass all populations, including heterosexual men and women,” Dr McGregor continued.

The UN has focused efforts to eradicate AIDS on three distinct goals – diagnosing the disease, treating it and repressing it. Called the “95-95-95 target”, the organization has set marks for nations to diagnose 95% of the positive population, make sure 95% of that group are on antiretroviral medication, and finally that 95% have successfully repressed the virus.

Australia reached the 90-90-90 target in 2020, with experts saying more work is needed to reach the more ambitious target by 2030.

Cases of HIV and AIDS are growing at slower rates than previous decades. The UN estimates 39 million people across the world were living with HIV in 2022, up from 35 million in 2012. While figures are still trending upwards, they are not doing so at nearly the same rate.

Last year, 1.3 million new HIV cases were diagnosed worldwide. However, many of these cases may be left over from the thousands of infections that went undetected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials hope the better diagnostics and antiretroviral treatments that suppress the virus and prevent its spread can help the world make even more progress.

In the U.S., the Department of Health and Human Services reports around 30,000 new cases each year. However, the agency projects that figure to fall to 3,000 by 2030.

“The end of AIDS is an opportunity for a uniquely powerful legacy for today’s leaders,” Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the UN’s AIDS program, said in a statement earlier this month.

She continued: “They could be remembered by future generations as those who put a stop to the world’s deadliest pandemic. They could save millions of lives and protect the health of everyone. They could show what leadership can do.”