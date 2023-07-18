Swine Flu Detected at Michigan Fair

Several pigs at a county fair in the Detroit area have tested positive for the swine flu.

The Oakland County Fair, held in Davisburg, Michigan, 40 miles northeast of the Motor City, closed a swine barn on site when pigs began showing symptoms of illness on July 14. The fair ran from July 7 to 16.

So far, no human cases of the virus linked to the event have been reported.

“Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine,” Dr Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director, said in a statement. “Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low.”

Initial swine flu symptoms are similar to the common seasonal flu. These can include coughs, runny nose, congestion and fever. It will often take three days for symptoms to appear after a person is exposed to the virus. This means that anyone who may have been infected at the fair will currently be in the early stages of their illness.

Pig-to-human transmission of the virus is rare, however a person can contract the virus through contact with a sick animal. This most often occurs when a person touches the snout of an infected animal, then touches their own nose or mouth.

In the most severe cases, the virus can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and eventually lead to the development of pneumonia or even death. Unlike the seasonal flu, there are no vaccines for the swine flu. Children under five and elderly people over 65 are most at risk.

On its website, the Oakland County Fair also advertises a pig racing event during each day of the fair. It is unclear whether these animals were affected by the virus as well.

The Oakland County Fair did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for comment.