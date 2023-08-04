Sugary Sweets Can Cause Kidney Stones: Study

Eating a diet high in added sugars nearly doubles a person’s risk of suffering kidney stones, a study finds.

Researchers at the Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College in China found that people whose diet consisted of high added sugar foods – which can include cookies, candy and soda – were at risk of having the stones form in their organs. While high in sugar, fruits would not be included in this category as they are naturally sweetened.

Kidney stones are stone-like deposits of salts and minerals that build up in the kidneys. Small ones might pass on their own, but larger ones cause pain while urinating and may need to be removed via a scope or surgery. Sugar can interfere with the body’s ability to properly absorb and dilute minerals, leading to a build up in the kidney.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 11% of men and 6% of women will get a kidney stone at least once in their lifetimes.

The authors, who published their findings Friday in the journal Frontiers, used data from 28,303 adults using National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) datasets from 2007 to 2018.

Participants in the survey reported if they had past experiences with kidney stones and were interviewed twice, face-to-face and via a telephone three to 10 days later about past eating habits, including consumption of added sugars.

The study found that among the participants, those who landed in the top 25% for added sugar consumption had a 39% greater chance of reporting kidney stones. People who got more than 25% of their calories from added sugars were 88% more likely to report kidney stones than people who got only 5% of their calories from added sugars.

Researchers also found that poorer people were more likely to suffer kidney stones than their richer peers, even among those that ate the unhealthy high-sugar diets.

“Ours is the first study to report an association between added sugar consumption and kidney stones,” said lead author Shan Yin, M.D. in a press release. “It suggests that limiting added sugar intake may help to prevent the formation of kidney stones.”