Sugary Beverages Associated with Liver Disease in Postmenopausal Women

Regularly drinking sugary drinks increases a person’s risk of severe liver issues later in life, and may be more dangerous than diet drinks, a study suggests.

Scientists found that postmenopausal women who consumed one or more sugar-sweetened beverages per day had a higher incidence of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease than women who drank less than three sugary drinks per month, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The study surveyed 98,786 postmenopausal women aged 50-79 years who had signed up for the Women’s Health Initiative between 1993 and 1998. A follow-up on their health status was conducted in March 2020.

The data showed an association between consumption of sugary beverages such as sugar sodas, Tang, Kool-Aid, Hi-C and other fruit drinks (not including fruit juice) and chronic liver disease, which is the fourth leading cause of death for women aged 45 to 54 years. The finding is consistent with a 2018 analysis that reported high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages to be associated with a 40% higher risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

The study did not find an association between artificially sweetened beverages like diet sodas and liver cancer, although other studies have shown a possible correlation.

In July, the WHO said aspartame ‘possibly’ causes cancer, but that more research needs to be done and no changes were needed to the acceptable daily intake.

In the JAMA study, scientists were not able to conclude precisely how sugary beverages may lead to liver disease, but sugary drinks are associated with obesity, which is a risk factor for the condition. Researchers also noted that these beverages are associated with liver fat accumulation, changes in the gut microbiome and blood sugar spikes that may result in insulin resistance. The study also noted chemicals in the drinks like citric acid, natural flavors and coloring, which may have detrimental effects on liver health.

Cases of liver cancer are increasing in the United States, and only some of the causes are understood. There are over 40,000 cases each year in the U.S. and current risk factors include chronic hepatitis B and C infections, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption and aflatoxin-contaminated foods such as peanuts and corn. However, about 40% of people with liver cancer don’t have these risk factors, so scientists are hoping to identify additional causes.

Although the study doesn’t claim that sugary drinks cause liver cancer, it does present them as a dietary risk factor. According to the study, about 65% of adults in the United States consume sugar-sweetened drinks daily, and other studies have shown a correlation between sugary beverages and risk of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.