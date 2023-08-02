Study Finds That Nose-Pickers Had A Higher Risk Of Catching Covid

Nose pickers were more likely to be infected with COVID-19, a study suggests.

In a study published Wednesday in PLOS, Dutch researchers found that healthcare workers who picked their noses were more likely to be infected with the virus from March to October of 2020.The research team gathered data from 801 healthcare workers at two different university hospitals in the Netherlands. Using antibody tests of self-reported PCR testing, the determined which participants had been infected with COVID.

Then, a year later they surveyed 219 participants on behavioral habits, including nose picking. They found that 85% of the group self-identified as habitual nose-pickers.

Around one in five, or 17%, of nose pickers were determined to have suffered a previous COVID infection – nearly triple the rate of non-nose pickers, of which 6% were infected.

Nose picking may make it easier for viruses present on one’s hands to enter the nose, which would increase the chance of infection, according to the authors.

Man picking his nose Getty Images

The researchers note that while nose-picking has not been considered a risk factor, the virus that causes COVID enters through the nose, and an infected person has a high viral load in the mucus in their nose, which would include dried out mucus, so nose picking could spread disease.

People who pick their nose may also be more likely to spread the virus to their peers as well, the Dutch team wrote: “Subsequently, nose picking [workers] who are infected with [COVID] could contaminate the work environment, potentially leading to further transmission.”

The study did not find a significant association between testing positive for COVID antibodies and nail-biting.

This study was performed pre-Omicron variant and before widespread vaccination. Additionally, the authors note that because the survey was conducted well after the healthcare workers were initially tested for antibodies, and this may have biased the results.

They also note that some variables were not accounted for, like “depth of penetration and eating of boogers.”