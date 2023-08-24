Brain Implants Allow People to Speak Once Again After Stroke, ALS

Breakthrough new technology is helping patients regain their voice.

A pair of studies published Wednesday in the journal Nature, detail the use of a brain implant that decodes signals responsible for speech.

“With these new studies, it is now possible to imagine a future where we can restore fluent conversation to someone with paralysis, enabling them to freely say whatever they want to say with an accuracy high enough to be understood reliably,” Frank Willett, M.D., who helped lead one of the studies, said in a news briefing.

One of the studies concerns a patient named Ann who lost her ability to speak 18 years ago due to a stroke. The stroke disrupted the ability of her brain to send signals to the rest of her body’s muscles, thus, she could not type or speak.

The researchers implanted an array of electrodes that could decipher the brain’s signals at the source, nullifying the need for the brain to communicate with muscles in order to perform actions.

The researchers trained a deep-learning model to link specific signals in the brain to sounds that, when combined, form words and speech. Two weeks into its training, the researchers said it could decode signals with “high performance.”

Using what it learned, the model was able to animate a digital avatar that spoke what the patient intended to say.

The paper says that the median speed was 78 words per minute, and there was a median error rate of 25%.

“It’s a game changer for the population that doesn’t have better options at this point,” Vikash Gilja, Ph.D., an engineer at the University of California, San Diego, who was not a part of the study told Science.

The other study concerned a patient named Pat Bennett who lost her ability to speak due to ALS, a neurodegenerative disease, made famous by the viral “ice bucket challenge” in the 2010s. It weakens nerve cells and eventually, the patient’s muscles deteriorate, and patients lose the ability to move, eat, or even breathe.

Ann, a participant in Dr. Eddie Chang’s study of speech neuroprostheses, uses a digital link wired to her cortex to interface with an avatar on Monday, May 22, 2023, in El Cerrito, Calif. (Photo by Noah Berger) Noah Berger

“When you think of ALS, you think of arm and leg impact,” Bennet wrote in an emailed statement. ““But in a group of ALS patients, it begins with speech difficulties. I am unable to speak.”

It was led by Dr Jaimie Henderson, a neuroscientist at Stanford Medicine, who said this project is personal to him.

“When I was 5 years old, my dad was involved in a devastating car accident that left him barely able to move or speak. I remember laughing at the jokes he tried to tell, but his speech ability was so impaired that we couldn’t understand the punchline,” he told CNN.

He continued: “So I grew up wishing that I could know him and communicate with him…and I think that early experience sparked my personal interest in understanding how the brain produces movement and speech.”

A similar setup, without the digital avatar, allowed Bennett to communicate through an array of electrodes in the brain. Either she would attempt to speak with her voice, or she would silently mouth the words.

“These initial results have proven the concept, and eventually technology will catch up to make it easily accessible to people who cannot speak,” Bennett continued. “For those who are nonverbal, this means they can stay connected to the bigger world, perhaps continue to work, maintain friends and family relationships.”

The array was trained to decode the neural signals into text displayed on a screen. The researchers reported a rate of 62 words per minute. When Bennett attempted to vocalize, there was an error rate of 9.1% for a 50 word vocabulary, and a 23.8% error rate on a 125,000 word vocabulary.