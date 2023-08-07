Spike in Drug Overdoses Among Healthcare Workers Raises Concerns - The Messenger
Spike in Drug Overdoses Among Healthcare Workers Raises Concerns

Some healthcare workers are up to three times more likely to suffer a fatal drug overdose than people not employed in the field

Hannah Murphy
Healthcare workers face an increased risk of fatal drug overdoses, and certain niches within the field are considered especially high-risk, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The research centers on the cause of death of six different groups of healthcare workers, including physicians, registered nurses, other treating or diagnosing healthcare workers, health technicians, support workers and social or behavioral health professionals, between 2008 and 2019. 

Among the nearly 200,000 healthcare workers included in the analysis, experts observed the highest rates of fatal overdoses among those working in social and behavioral health, with nurses and healthcare support workers following close behind.

Approximately 85% of the overdoses in the study were related to opioids, and 76% of the deaths were unintentional.

Healthcare worker
Healthcare workerFile: Getty Images

In comparison to a group of more than 1 million people who did not work in the healthcare field, these overdose rates were considered significantly higher. The authors of the study noted that their findings speak to the need to address the unique stressors that healthcare workers face on the job, for both their own sake and for the sake of the patients they treat.

“This observation raises concerns over the extent to which substance use among healthcare workers compromises not only the health of affected clinicians but also the quality, effectiveness, and safety of the care they provide,” the authors wrote.

Just under 1% of the healthcare workers included in the analysis died of a fatal overdose during the study period. While that may not seem like a large number, that figure does represent a significant difference between overdose rates among specific groups of healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers; in comparison to people not working in healthcare, social and behavioral health professionals were found to be 1.74 to 3.73 times more likely to suffer a fatal overdose. 

The authors of the study noted that this could be attributable to several unique risk factors healthcare workers have. 

Some health professionals regularly prescribe and distribute controlled medications to their patients, making the drugs easily accessible. Additionally, health professionals report higher rates of job-related stress and burnout in comparison to some of their non-healthcare peers, and they are also susceptible to workplace injuries due to the physical nature of their job.

All told, each of these factors has the potential to increase the likelihood that they might seek or use controlled medications, and they warrant consideration, the authors suggested.

“High risks for drug overdose death among health care workers underscore the need for new initiatives to reduce health care worker stress, prevent burnout, identify at-risk workers, and, when necessary, accelerate their access to confidential substance use evaluation and treatment,” the experts wrote.

The study notably pre-dates the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare workers were placed under insurmountable pressure, causing many individuals to leave the field entirely due to burnout. In the years since the start of the pandemic, there has been both growing awareness and concern around the types of challenges healthcare workers often face — ranging from the threat of workplace violence to stress brought on by staffing shortages and more. 

