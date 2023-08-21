Social Media, Screen Overuse Parents Biggest Concern: Study - The Messenger
Social Media, Screen Overuse Parents Biggest Concern: Study

Smoking and vaping was a worry of 48% of surveyed parents

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Close-up of a young boy reading by the light of a head torch during a power blackout.Jenny Dettrick/Getty Images

American parents are concerned about the internet's role in their kids' lives, a study suggests.

A study published by the University of Michigan  Monday found that 66% of over 2,099 of parents worry about their children's time on social media, while 67% are concerned about screen time. Internet safety rated as a top concern as well, with 62% of parents saying such.

Social media has surpassed concerns about a child’s weight which had been a top worry for parents in previous years.. 

Social media use is now an everyday part of life for a vast majority of American teens. Some estimates suggest as many as 90% of teens 13 through 17 are now active on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

However, there are concerns these apps are pulling children away from their studies and other common activities. Some have even linked the platforms to growing mental health issues among younger Americans.

The study also found that these mental health issues are among parents’ top concerns. More than half said they were concerned about depression and suicide (57%), bullying (53%), stress and anxiety (52%).

"Parents still view problems directly impacting physical health, including unhealthy eating and obesity, as important children’s health issues. But these have been overtaken by concerns about mental health, social media and screen time," co-author of the poll Susan Woolford M.D. said.

Read More

She added that "children are using digital devices and social media at younger ages, and parents may struggle with how to appropriately monitor use to prevent negative impacts on safety, self-esteem, social connections and habits that may interfere with sleep and other areas of health."

Among the surveyed parents, low-income parents were more worried about the mental well-being of their children. In contrast, those from higher incomes heavily emphasized social media and device usage. Dr. Woolford advises parents to control their kids' social media accounts and set restrictions on which sites to use. 

Parents also worried that the presence of security measures such as armed guards, metal detectors, active school drills, and locked doors can cause violence, according to Dr. Woolford.

School violence (49%) and the rapidly proliferating use of vapes among teens (48%) were also among primary concerns, the Michigan survey found.

