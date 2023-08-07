Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food Poisoning

Nearly 500 people have fallen ill, and 354 have required medical attention from a hospital after eating at a sandwich shop at the center of a devastating food poisoning outbreak.

The Zhen Vietnamese French Bread food stand in New Tapei, Taiwan, was closed by local authorities to investigate its link in the massive outbreak, according to local news sources. In total, 489 people have fallen ill.

Seven hospitalized people tested positive for salmonella, and 14 others are still under investigation. The sandwich shop has been fined $54,000 New Taiwanese dollars, the equivalent of around $18,000 USD.

Government officials are now collecting samples from staff members, the food served at the stand and the restaurant. In initial reports, inspectors found multiple hygiene issues and poor cleaning practices. Eggs kept at the restaurant were poorly stored, local news reports.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that occurs when a person is exposed to the bacteria with the same name. It most commonly occurs when a person eats contaminated food or interacts with a contaminated surface then touches their nose or mouth.

It is most commonly associated with chickens. Raw chicken is a major risk factor for the disease, though thoroughly cooking the meat will kill lingering bacteria. The bacteria can also live on the surface of eggs that are not properly cleaned, and get into the egg if the shell is cracked .

It is unclear if the violations related to egg storage are at fault for the outbreak.

Typical cases of salmonella will result in patients experiencing diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, chills or a headache. Cases usually emerge within a few days of exposure, sometimes within hours. While cases will usually resolve themselves within a few days, in some cases they will last longer and require more serious medical attention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around 1.3 million cases each year, resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.