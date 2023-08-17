Single Food Handler Responsible for 300 Thanksgiving Norovirus Cases

One employee not wearing gloves at work may have gotten hundreds of people sick last Thanksgiving, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

Officials investigated an outbreak in Tazewell County, Illinois, around 150 miles southwest of Chicago, that included 317 cases of norovirus between November 19 and November 22 of last year.

They found that a single food handler was likely the source of the outbreak. The unnamed person worked from the 21st to the 23rd without using gloves, and was reported to have been vomiting on the 22nd.

Salad was likely the culprit, with the employee having worked on dividing portions of the food to be served the next day during his shift.

The restaurant closed on the 26th and received a health inspection on the 29th.

Local and state officials interviewed the affected people, and among the 228 sick interviewees, 227 said they ate the salad.

Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea, and the virus is the leading cause of foodborne illnesses and generates 58% of illnesses each year in the United States, according to the CDC.

Customers were also asked what foods they ate and which symptoms caused them to get sick. The report found that vomiting was the most common symptom in people at 84%, while 64% had diarrhea.

The county health department cautioned food handlers to stay home if they are sick to avoid the issue from recurring. Individuals who became ill with norovirus lived in 10 other Illinois areas and 12 other states. No deaths were reported.

According to the CDC, nationwide norovirus kills an average of 900 people, most of whom are 65 and older and represents 19 to 21 million causes of illnesses.