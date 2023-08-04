Seattle Salmonella Outbreak Hospitalizes 6 in Long Term Care

Residents at a long-term care facility in Seattle, Washington, were victims of a salmonella outbreak which left 29 people sick and six hospitalized, officials said Tuesday.

The outbreak was detected at the Washington Care Center in the southern portion of the city.

Although the cause of the outbreak is unclear, the officials said that contaminated food was likely the reason.

The Washington State Department of Health, and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, inspected the area. While inspecting, they learned that 29 people had become sick with Salmonella. Community activities for the residents were suspended from July 3rd to July 7th.

Adults 65 or older are more vulnerable to severe diseases due to weaker immune systems and are more prone to infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Testing was done on eight of the impacted residents, and it resulted in Salmonella infections.

Salmonella is an infection that people can get through contaminated food.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, headaches, fevers, and cramps.

There are about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. annually from foodborne illnesses, the CDC estimates.

If the infection is not treated, it can lead to dehydration for seniors. About half of people aged 65 and up have had a confirmed foodborne illness, including Salmonella, according to the CDC.

Public health officials have cautioned people who may be exposed to the infection to stay away from jobs that include food handling permits, patients, or childcare. Proper hand washing is necessary to prevent the illness further.