Are You A Scrunchy, Snowplow, Eggshell or Dolphin Parent?

You’ve heard of the tiger parent. Then came helicopter moms. Now, there’s a whole host of ways for those raising kids to identify their parenting style.

Suddenly there’s dolphin, eggshell, lighthouse, snowplow, silky, crunchy and scrunchy parents. But regardless of label, experts tell the messenger that everyone is looking for something similar: reassurance that they’re doing the right thing.

“People can feel a lot of guilt [as parents],” Lauren Cook, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of Generation Anxiety, tells The Messenger. “‘Am I doing it right?’ There’s so many different opinions about the ‘right way’ to do things.”

The interest in parenting terms is like becoming fixated on the new craze diet, Shimi Kang, M.D., psychiatrist and author of The Dolphin Parent, tells The Messenger. Just as it may seem like keto or the Mediterranean diet is the quick fix we’ve all been waiting for, parenting terms offer not only a seemingly simple guide to raising children, but a confirmation that parents are on the right track.

“No one teaches us how to be parents,” Dr. Kang says. “There's really not a lot of guidance other than our own childhoods. So a lot of parents feel completely lost. …. Parents are looking for training manuals, something concrete to attach to.”

Though moms are frequently the ones seen online talking about what parenting style they identify with, parents can fall under any of these categories regardless of gender, experts told The Messenger.

Here’s what you need to know about the trendiest parenting styles – and what the interest in them says more broadly about our culture.

Dolphin Parent

Being a dolphin parent means setting guidelines for children to provide stability, says Dr. Kang. But It’s also important to allow enough room for them to learn on their own. Dolphin parents stand their ground when kids violate family rules, but still look for opportunities to make their children’s lives joyful and fun.

“If you think of a body of [a dolphin], it’s firm yet flexible,” says Dr. Kang, who coined the term. “You have rules, you have limits, you have expectations. There’s a firmness there. Yet there’s flexibility … [you] value play, meaning learning by trial and error versus instruction.”

Eggshell Parent

If your kids feel like they have to tiptoe around you, you may be an eggshell parent. Showing instability, mood swings and outbursts around children puts them on edge. This can lead to anxiety and people-pleasing tendencies even into adulthood, says Dr. Cook.

“This is really confusing for a kid because it completely shifts the dynamic that should be in place where the parents are taking care of the child,” Dr. Cook adds. “You can see these kids who people would say they’re very mature or good with adults, but they really lose that play, that childlike nature, which should be inherent in childhood.”

Lighthouse Parent

Just as a lighthouse helps guide a ship to shore from afar, lighthouse parents offer help to their kids, but also let them succeed or fail on their own. They encourage kids to try a new hobby or set a firm bedtime, but then step back and let them execute it on their own to boost their confidence.

“You’re kind of this moral compass,” Dr. Kang says, explaining that children need to be given some direction because their brains aren’t fully developed. “Kids look to you for guidance. … We can’t just be go-with-the-flow and let them be leaders, as much as that sounds great. We have to be there, shoulder to-shoulder, not directing them but guiding them.”

Snowplow Parent

You may have heard this one being referred to as “lawnmower” or “bulldozer” parenting, too: It’s when parents aim to remove any obstacle their child faces so that they don’t have to experience any sort of disappointment, pain or failure. They finish their kid’s school project to ensure a good grade, or continue to do the child’s laundry every weekend well into their college years.

Parents may believe this is best for their child, but it can actually cause unintended friction.

“Parents are wanting to track their [kids’] every location and that leads to a lot of familial tension, because that young adult is trying to individuate and develop their own identity and trust,” Dr. Cook says.

Silky, Crunchy and Scrunchy Parents

Silky parents are all about the modern conveniences that make parenting easier: disposable diapers, DoorDash dinners and using the television as a babysitter.

On the other side of the spectrum, a crunchy parent usually goes for the “natural” option: cloth diapers, wooden toys and homemade baby food.

Then there’s the middle ground. Part silky and part crunchy is known as the “scrunchy parent.” This one takes aspects from each category that make the most sense for one’s family. That could be a combination of things they find to be healthiest for their family along with some more convenient alternatives.

‘Good Enough’ Parents

Ultimately, experts recommend parents see these terms as descriptors of different things they can offer their children, rather than singular identities they need to attach to as parents.

Dr. Cook posits one more parenting term that might help ease worries: the “good enough” parent.

“As long as you’re making an effort, doing everything you can, that is good enough,” she says, citing a concept coined by pediatrician Donald Woods Winnicott. “We really have to have more compassion. If your kids get fed and you’ve gotten through the day, that’s a win. It doesn’t have to always be a gold star.”