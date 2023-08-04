Scientists Say Blockbuster Weight Loss Drugs Can ‘Close the Chapter’ on Obesity Epidemic

With highly effective weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro on the market, obesity medicine has advanced by leaps and bounds. In an editorial published Thursday in Science, two mental health experts speculate whether these drugs, also called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), could potentially “close the chapter” on the obesity epidemic.

But can it really do that for everyone? The jury seems to still be out.

The obesity epidemic is a global public health concern — more than one billion people worldwide are considered “obese.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that’s anyone with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

Several factors contribute to the condition: genetics, disordered eating, physical activity levels, sleep problems, food insecurity, certain health conditions and medications, among other things. Bias, stigma, or shame around someone’s weight can also increase one’s odds of obesity.

Up until recently, weight-loss experts had little to offer in terms of effective solutions that helped people see substantial and long-lasting change. Several previous weight loss medications were withdrawn or disregarded due to severe side effects. Another option is bariatric surgery — a type of invasive surgery that involves making physical surgical changes to the gut to bring about weight loss. But it might not work for everyone and many don’t qualify for the surgery.

In contrast, research shows GLP-1 agonists— injectable drugs originally designed to control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes — could work for many individuals. They can lead to dramatic weight loss via “off-label” use. (“Off-label” use refers to when doctors prescribe medications not FDA-approved to treat a particular condition.)

However, results vary: how much weight someone loses can depend on which GLP-1 drug and what dosage they use.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people who also make lifestyle changes while they’re on one of these drugs can lose anywhere from 10 pounds to 33 pounds. These medications can also potentially help manage blood sugar levels and reduce one’s odds of heart problems, stroke and kidney disease.

But the editorial’s authors, Cynthia M. Bulik, a psychiatry and nutrition professor at The University of North Carolina (UNC) and J. Andrew Hardaway, a professor of behavioral neurobiology, both acknowledge that the out-of-pocket costs for GLP-1 drugs can be prohibitively expensive.

Studies show Ozempic and Wegovy are highly effective weight loss medications. Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

This is a major barrier for many Americans, especially if health insurance doesn’t cover the cost.

According to the American Pharmacists Association, a one-month supply of the weekly injection can cost up to $1,200.

Moreover, studies show some people tend to regain some of their weight if they discontinue the medications. Essentially, to keep the weight off, some users might need to take the drug indefinitely according to the authors.

The authors point out that this could disproportionately affect racial, ethnic and socioeconomically marginalized communities.

In addition to this, GLP-1 drugs can cause common side effects including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may experience severe side effects such as stomach paralysis or suicidal thoughts. If the side effects don’t improve, doctors typically recommend discontinuing the medication.

Physical changes and side effects aside, the medications can take an emotional toll, too.

Anne Poirier, a body image expert and author of “The Body Joyful,” says anecdotally, some people who lose weight on the drug might “still not be happy with their body, because it's not the way they thought it should look.”

“Weight loss does do a lot of different things to skin and to how a body appears, especially if there's a rapid or fairly rapid weight loss,” she told The Messenger.

“People that have had body image issues for much of their life or have been bullied right around their weight and their body, they might be looking in the mirror and seeing something they're still not happy with.”