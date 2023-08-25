Scientists Fully Sequence Y Chromosome for the First Time In Major Men’s Health Breakthrough

For the first time, scientists have fully sequenced a Y chromosome. Scientists say that this advancement could have great implications for the future of men’s health and offer insights into health problems like infertility.

An international group of 100 scientists called the Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium came together last year looking to fill in the gaps left behind by scientists' first attempt to determine the building blocks of genetic code 20 years ago.

The meeting was successful, and scientists have now shared the results where they discovered the complete chromosome sequence in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

“Just a few years ago, half of the human Y chromosome was missing (from the reference),” Monika Cechova, co-lead author on the paper and postdoctoral scholar in biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Santa Cruz, told CNN. “Back then we didn’t even know if it could be sequenced, it was so puzzling. This is really a huge shift in what’s possible.”

Most humans are born with a pair of chromosomes. Those assigned male at birth are born with one X and one Y chromosome while those assigned female at birth are born with two X chromosomes.

Researchers believe that new information about the Y chromosome will offer new perspectives on health and how the body works.

As people age, scientists have reported seeing a loss in Y chromosomes in some cells like blood cells. It is unknown why this happens, but individuals with the phenomena have been linked to more severe bladder cancer and a greater risk of heart disease.

Exploring the role and functionality of the Y chromosome may help scientists be able to figure out why this happens, along with other occurrences during aging. Kenneth Walsh, a professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Virginia School of Medicine who was not involved with the research, noted that men typically live six years less than women in Western, industrialized nations.

“These papers likely represent the tip of the iceberg in terms of understanding the role of the Y chromosome in age-associated diseases,” Walsh told CNN. “However, it has been questioned whether loss of the Y chromosome is a biomarker of biological aging or whether loss of the Y chromosome has a direct effect on the health of men. Recent research provides strong evidence to show that the effect is direct.”

Scientists had a hard time figuring out the Y chromosome because of its repetitiveness. Out of the 62.5 million Y chromosomes in the human body, more than 30 million are repeats, often referred to as satellite DNA or junk DNA.

To visualize that, if the Y chromosome was a book, half of its sentences would be repeated. Researchers were able to decipher the Y chromosome with the help of new “long-read” sequencing technology and computational methods that were able to break down the data in a way that was easier to understand.

“Research is emerging that shows proper Y chromosome gene function is incredibly important for the overall health of men,” Charles Lee, a senior author on the accompanying research paper and professor and research director at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, told CNN.

“Our study enables the inclusion of the full Y chromosome in all future studies when sequencing male genomes to understand health and disease.”