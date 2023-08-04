Scientists Discover Bacteria That Can Stop Malaria — On Accident - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Scientists Discover Bacteria That Can Stop Malaria — On Accident

The unintentional finding could help solve a worldwide problem

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Scientists have found a strain of bacteria that can prevent malaria from transferring from mosquitoes to humans.

In research published Thursday in the journal Science, scientists found that exposing the pests to a specific bacteria could stop them from being infected with the parasite. In turn, they would then be unable to pass it on to humans.

The accidental discovery, which took place in Spain in a lab run by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, found that T-C1 Stops the development of the parasite that causes malaria. 

Scientists discovered the news after they saw that a group of mosquitoes being worked on for a drug development stopped transferring malaria. 

Read More

Malaria is a fatal disease caused by parasites led by bites of infected mosquitos, which may kill them if in contact with humans. Malaria sites can be fatal to humans. 

While the parasite has largely been eradicated in the U.S., it still has the potential to crop up as a threat in America. Earlier this summer, the first domestic-borne cases in more than a decade were detected in Sarasota County, Florida and Cameron County, Texas. 

mosquito
Getty Images

According to the Mayo Clinic, almost 290 million people are impacted by malaria each year worldwide, and over 400,000 die from it.

Symptoms of malaria include headache, fever, nausea, diarrhea, and jaundice. The disease is most commonly found in Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of New Guinea. 

To prevent severe disease from happening, antimalarial drugs such as Malarone can be taken.

Symptoms include but are not limited to fever, headaches, nausea, and fatigue.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.