Scientists Discover Bacteria That Can Stop Malaria — On Accident
The unintentional finding could help solve a worldwide problem
Scientists have found a strain of bacteria that can prevent malaria from transferring from mosquitoes to humans.
In research published Thursday in the journal Science, scientists found that exposing the pests to a specific bacteria could stop them from being infected with the parasite. In turn, they would then be unable to pass it on to humans.
The accidental discovery, which took place in Spain in a lab run by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, found that T-C1 Stops the development of the parasite that causes malaria.
Scientists discovered the news after they saw that a group of mosquitoes being worked on for a drug development stopped transferring malaria.
Malaria is a fatal disease caused by parasites led by bites of infected mosquitos, which may kill them if in contact with humans. Malaria sites can be fatal to humans.
While the parasite has largely been eradicated in the U.S., it still has the potential to crop up as a threat in America. Earlier this summer, the first domestic-borne cases in more than a decade were detected in Sarasota County, Florida and Cameron County, Texas.
According to the Mayo Clinic, almost 290 million people are impacted by malaria each year worldwide, and over 400,000 die from it.
Symptoms of malaria include headache, fever, nausea, diarrhea, and jaundice. The disease is most commonly found in Sub-Saharan Africa, and parts of New Guinea.
To prevent severe disease from happening, antimalarial drugs such as Malarone can be taken.
