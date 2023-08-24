Back-to-School Anxiety May Hit Parents More Than Kids

As back-to-school season ramps up, parents are preparing to help their children navigate through big feelings, although many parents are coping with feelings of their own.

Understood.org, a nonprofit that provides resources and support to individuals who think and learn differently, surveyed more than 550 American parents in conjunction with The Harris Poll to gauge how the back-to-school season affects them. The survey found that the majority of parents — 87% — noted that the fall is a source of stress and anxiety for the entire household. For more than half of those parents, it is considered “the most stressful time of the year.”

The back-to-school checklist is a long one, and it involves a lot more than just supplies — there are countless forms to fill out, books to buy, apps to sign up for and introductions to be made.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the last three years of in-person classes unpredictable, causing many parents to have to choose between missing work or scrambling for childcare. And just when it seemed like parents could reclaim a sense of routine and normalcy with their schedules, COVID school closures have started to resurface yet again.

All combined, these things are enough to drain any parent. But not all caregivers are affected in the same way.

School-related anxiety can feel worse for some parents

According to the report, those who have neurodivergent children or kids with learning differences, such as ADHD or dyslexia, are more likely to feel stressed when their kids return to class.

Neurodivergent children are not just children who are on the autism spectrum — any child whose brain processes information differently than that of a typical child could be considered neurodiverse. This could include children with ADHD, dyslexia, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders and beyond.

In comparison to parents of neurotypical kids, parents of neurodivergent children are more likely to feel underprepared, scared and alone at the start of the school year, according to the survey responses.

“Back-to-school season presents a series of stressors for every parent, and for parents of a child with learning and thinking differences, it can be extremely isolating,” Andrew Kahn, M.D., Understood.org's associate director of behavior change and expertise, said in a release on the findings.

Of the parents who participated in the survey, 42% of those with children under the age of 18 reported having at least one child who is considered neurodivergent or who has a learning difference. These children sometimes need special accommodations when it comes to their education, but finding that support system can be a stressful pursuit in itself.

“When it comes to education, these parents often feel that their children are trying to navigate an obstacle course rather than the usual playing field of neurotypical children, and they need support,” Dr. Khan said.

It is important for parents who are tasked with supporting their neurodivergent child throughout their educational journey to find resources and a community of people who understand the difficulty that comes with that, noted Understood.org’s co-president and chief product officer Jenny Wu.

"Parents of children with learning and thinking differences can easily feel alone,” Wu said in a release. “That is why it is so important that they feel that they have a voice, community, and safe space to connect with other parents and experts who understand what they are going through.”