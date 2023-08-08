Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall Died From ALS — What Is It? - The Messenger
Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall Died From ALS — What Is It?

The neurodegenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and there is no cure

Sheila Baylis
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Jackson Lee/GC Images

Bryan Randall, a photographer and Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner died on Saturday at 57 from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure.

ALS is always fatal — it affects the connection between the brain and the muscles, limiting the person’s ability to walk, speak, eat, and eventually, breathe. The average life expectancy is 2-5 years.

About 5,000 Americans get this devastating diagnosis each year, and 90% of them have no family history of the disease. About 10% of cases are due to a mutated gene.

For many years, ALS was referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the beloved Yankees baseball player who had to retire due to the illness in 1939. He died in 1941.

What are the first symptoms?

Muscle weakness and stiffness are often the early symptoms of ALS. Since the disease limits the ability of the brain to control muscle movement, muscle action is progressively affected.

Motor neurons are cells in the brain and spinal cord that carry messages to the muscles — ALS causes these neurons to atrophy and eventually die.

However, according to the ALS Aassociation, the progression of the disease is not linear. People with ALS can have weeks or months when their muscles function, called ALS “arrests” or “reversals,” but they are temporary. Less than 1% of people have this sort of improvement extend a year or longer.

What is the treatment?

There is no cure for ALS, but seven drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration  to treat symptoms and potentially slow muscle decline: Qalsody, RELYVRIO, Radicava, Rilutek, Tiglutik, Exservan and Nuedexta.

The ALS Association also recommends physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychotherapy and support groups to help manage physical and mental health while living with the disease.

The association estimates that even with insurance, out-of-pocket cost for caring for an ALS patient is about $250,000.

ALS research

Early detection of ALS is key. One reason is that  clinical trials typically include patients within 18 months of the onset of symptoms. These trials introduce an intervention like a new drug, which may help slow the progress of the disease. However,with double-blind, randomized clinical trials, patients may end up with a placebo. 

The ALS Association has committed more than $137 million to research since the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, a viral social media fundraising campaign, which dramatically increased its funding.

Researchers are working on the effectiveness of stem cell therapy, engineered DNA drugs and even the use of the common, inexpensive drug metformin to help those with familial ALS, just to name a few of the projects.
Bryan Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital.

