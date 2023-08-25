Schools Close Amid Water Contamination Warnings - The Messenger
Schools Close Amid Water Contamination Warnings

Parts of the county are under a boil water advisory

Published
Mansur Shaheen
Schools in San Diego County have closed amid a boil water advisory in the region.

All 10 schools within the San Ysidro School District are closed Friday as officials warn water in the area is contaminated with E. coli. Around 4,000 students are affected.

Much of the county is under a boil water advisory, meaning residents are urged to boil their water to kill any potential bacteria. It was first issued Thursday morning, to Coronado and Imperial Beach. Later in the day, it was expanded to include other parts of San Diego — a city of 1.3 million residents — along with Chula Vista and San Ysidro.

It is expected to last until at least 5:30 pm on Sunday. Chula Vista School District has told local news it is taking precautionary measures but did not report closures on Friday. Instead, schools will provide water bottles to students and staff and avoid rinsing or washing food served.

The region was slammed by Tropical Storm Hilary last week. While it is unclear whether the storm is responsible for the contamination, it is not unusual for this to occur after weather events. This is because flooding causes sewage to enter the water supply, bringing potentially deadly bacteria with it.

Consuming water contaminated with E. coli can lead to serious illness, and even death. Around 2,000 hospitalizations and 100 deaths are caused by the bacteria each year in the United States. Symptoms of infection can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and more.

The water cannot survive high temperatures, however, and boiling it for at least three minutes will make it safe to use for brushing teeth, washing dishes, use in food, bathing and more. Officials say boiled water can be refrigerated if needed.

