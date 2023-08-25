San Diego Under Boil Water Advisory - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

San Diego Under Boil Water Advisory

The city of 1.3 million is reeling after Tropical Storm Hilary

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
According to a study by the US Geological Survey, nearly half of the tap water in the United States is contaminated with “forever chemicals” that are considered dangerous to human health.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some San Diego residents are being advised to boil their water before use this weekend over concerns over an E. coli contamination.

An alert was first issued in parts of nearby Coronado and Imperial Beach earlier this week. On Thursday night, it was expanded to include part of the city of 1.3 million residents, along with Chula Vista and San Ysidro.

“The California Division of Drinking Water in conjunction with California American Water, is advising impacted California American Water customers that reside in the above cities to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution,” California American Water, who oversees the utility in the state, said in a release.

The advisory is expected to last until 5:30 pm on Sunday at least. Around 17,000 water connections are affected, local news reports. Some schools in San Diego were closed Friday.

E. coli was first detected in San Diego counties water on Thursday, in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary slamming the area. By nighttime, it had been greatly expanded. This type of bacterial contamination often occurs after major storms, as flooding causes sewage to flow into the water supply.

Drinking water contaminated with E. coli can lead to serious illness, and symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and more. The disease is responsible for around 2,000 hospitalizations and 100 deaths in America each year.

Boiling water can kill the bacteria, making it safe to use, as it cannot survive the high heat. Water used for brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation should be boiled before use, and refrigerated if necessary.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.