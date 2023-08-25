San Diego Under Boil Water Advisory

Some San Diego residents are being advised to boil their water before use this weekend over concerns over an E. coli contamination.
An alert was first issued in parts of nearby Coronado and Imperial Beach earlier this week. On Thursday night, it was expanded to include part of the city of 1.3 million residents, along with Chula Vista and San Ysidro.
“The California Division of Drinking Water in conjunction with California American Water, is advising impacted California American Water customers that reside in the above cities to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution,” California American Water, who oversees the utility in the state, said in a release.
The advisory is expected to last until 5:30 pm on Sunday at least. Around 17,000 water connections are affected, local news reports. Some schools in San Diego were closed Friday.
E. coli was first detected in San Diego counties water on Thursday, in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary slamming the area. By nighttime, it had been greatly expanded. This type of bacterial contamination often occurs after major storms, as flooding causes sewage to flow into the water supply.
Drinking water contaminated with E. coli can lead to serious illness, and symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and more. The disease is responsible for around 2,000 hospitalizations and 100 deaths in America each year.
Boiling water can kill the bacteria, making it safe to use, as it cannot survive the high heat. Water used for brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation should be boiled before use, and refrigerated if necessary.
- Schools Close Amid Water Contamination Warnings
