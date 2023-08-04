RSV Treatment for Infants Expected to Be Available Soon - The Messenger
RSV Treatment for Infants Expected to Be Available Soon

Sanofi told The Messenger it would be ready for flu season

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
A new treatment that can prevent babies from being infected with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could be available ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Beyfortus, a new treatment developed jointly by European pharma companies Sanofi and AstraZeneca (AZ), was officially approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. The move, which clears the way for it to hit the market, comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized its use last month.

Following the approval, a Sanofi spokesperson told The Messenger the medication should be available in the coming weeks.

“We plan to make Beyfortus available in the U.S. ahead of the upcoming 2023-2024 RSV season,” they said.

Flu season generally starts when the weather begins to cool in early fall, usually in October. In preparation, annual shots to protect Americans from this yearly nuisances will become available as early as August.

A vaccine for RSV developed by GlaxoSmithKline, available to those 60 and older, has already begun its rollout this year.

The availability of Beyfortus marks a new milestone in the fight against RSV, a virus that kills between 150 and 300 children each year in America and is the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.

Respiratory syncytial virus is shown close up in a microscope image
This transmission electron micrograph (TEM) reveals the morphologic traits of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), 1981. The virion is variable in shape, and size (average diameter of between 120-300nm). RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia among infants and children under 1 year of age. Image courtesy CDC/E. L. Palmer. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody drug that exposes the body’s immune system to lab-made proteins that prepare it for RSV infection. In clinical trials, babies that received the one-time injection were 76% less likely to suffer an infection.

The medication is expected to cost $495 per dose, though it will likely be covered by insurance in a majority of cases. Advocates are pushing for the federal government to cover the shots for uninsured children through the federally funded Vaccines for Children program.

Increased attention has been placed on RSV, and developing a vaccine and other treatments for it, after an explosion of cases among young children last year overwhelmed children’s hospitals and caused some schools to temporarily close.

