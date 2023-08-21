Rita Ora, More Stars Take Ice Baths. Should You?

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are the latest stars to promote ice baths. Should you be taking the plunge, too?

The singer and director joined wellness guru Wim Hof over the weekend for an ice bath, which involves submerging the body in 50- to 60-degree water for a few seconds to a few minutes at a time. Hof has claimed that the freezing cold ritual triggers fat loss, reduces inflammation and improves sleep, among other benefits.

“Anyone else taken an ice bath before? It’s CRAZY!!” Ora captioned an Instagram post shared Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Shailene Woodley and Hailey Bieber are among the laundry list of stars who have claimed to benefit physically or mentally from the practice. Athletes including Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Andy Murray have done the same.

The hashtags #IceBath and #ColdPlunge have seen similar spikes in usage on TikTok lately, each garnering more than half a billion views in the past year. Influencers have posted videos of themselves trying cold plunge baths at places like trendy yoga studio Alo and wellness club Remedy Place.

Some online users have also labeled themselves as ice bath “experts” and encouraged others to follow suit, despite not having any medical credentials.

While so many in the public eye have gotten on the ice bath bandwagon, experts tell The Messenger that people should chill before deciding to try it for themselves.

“It’s really a fad that won’t go away,” cardiologist Siyab Panhwar, M.D., told The Messenger via email.

Despite myriad claims that cold plunges can boost metabolism, immune systems, mental health and cardiovascular health, there isn’t enough scientific evidence for medical experts to definitively agree that there are benefits in doing so.

A 2022 review of more than 100 cold water immersion studies published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health found that while there has been some evidence to suggest cold water can reduce insulin resistance and body fat, these studies overall were conducted with groups too small and not diverse enough to come to any real conclusions.

Medical professionals also warn that taking an ice bath without consulting a doctor can have dangerous consequences. Sudden body temperature changes from cold water immersion can worsen pre-existing heart or lung conditions, Dr. Panhwar says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that cold water immersion can lead to immersion hypothermia, which can develop at water temperatures as warm as 70 degrees.

The nonprofit educational organization National Center for Cold Water Safety also notes that cold shock can occur at ice bath temperatures and kill people “within seconds.” Even the American College of Sports Medicine issued new guidance in 2021, advising everyone from athletes to coaches to trainers to be better educated about cold safety before using it for performance reasons.

If people still want to try cold plunges — and a doctor rules them not at major risk by doing so — they can go for it, Dr. Panhwar says. But, he cautions, “only because they like doing it and not for some actual health benefit that they think they will get.”