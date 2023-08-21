Rita Ora, More Stars Take Ice Baths. Should You? - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Rita Ora, More Stars Take Ice Baths. Should You?

Celebrities, athletes and influencers are promoting cold therapy. Here’s what medical experts want people to know before trying it themselves

Published |Updated
Hannah Yasharoff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rita Ora is among the celebrities, influencers and athletes who have promoted ice baths. But do they actually offer health benefits? Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are the latest stars to promote ice baths. Should you be taking the plunge, too? 

The singer and director joined wellness guru Wim Hof over the weekend for an ice bath, which involves submerging the body in 50- to 60-degree water for a few seconds to a few minutes at a time. Hof has claimed that the freezing cold ritual triggers fat loss, reduces inflammation and improves sleep, among other benefits. 

“Anyone else taken an ice bath before? It’s CRAZY!!” Ora captioned an Instagram post shared Saturday. 

Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Shailene Woodley and Hailey Bieber are among the laundry list of stars who have claimed to benefit physically or mentally from the practice. Athletes including Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Andy Murray have done the same.

The hashtags #IceBath and #ColdPlunge have seen similar spikes in usage on TikTok lately, each garnering more than half a billion views in the past year. Influencers have posted videos of themselves trying cold plunge baths at places like trendy yoga studio Alo and wellness club Remedy Place. 

Some online users have also labeled themselves as ice bath “experts” and encouraged others to follow suit, despite not having any medical credentials. 

Read More

While so many in the public eye have gotten on the ice bath bandwagon, experts tell The Messenger that people should chill before deciding to try it for themselves. 

“It’s really a fad that won’t go away,” cardiologist Siyab Panhwar, M.D., told The Messenger via email. 

Despite myriad claims that cold plunges can boost metabolism, immune systems, mental health and cardiovascular health, there isn’t enough scientific evidence for medical experts to definitively agree that there are benefits in doing so. 

A 2022 review of more than 100 cold water immersion studies published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health found that while there has been some evidence to suggest cold water can reduce insulin resistance and body fat, these studies overall were conducted with groups too small and not diverse enough to come to any real conclusions. 

Medical professionals also warn that taking an ice bath without consulting a doctor can have dangerous consequences. Sudden body temperature changes from cold water immersion can worsen pre-existing heart or lung conditions, Dr. Panhwar says. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that cold water immersion can lead to immersion hypothermia, which can develop at water temperatures as warm as 70 degrees.

The nonprofit educational organization National Center for Cold Water Safety also notes that cold shock can occur at ice bath temperatures and kill people “within seconds.” Even the American College of Sports Medicine issued new guidance in 2021, advising everyone from athletes to coaches to trainers to be better educated about cold safety before using it for performance reasons. 

If people still want to try cold plunges — and a doctor rules them not at major risk by doing so — they can go for it, Dr. Panhwar says. But, he cautions, “only because they like doing it and not for some actual health benefit that they think they will get.” 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.