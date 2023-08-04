Rising Flea-borne Cases Linked to Three Deaths in Los Angeles in 2022

Flea-borne typhus cases were connected to three deaths in Los Angeles last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Tuesday.

Flea-borne typhus is an infection caused by bacteria known as R. typhi and R. felis. While the infection is not usually deadly, its most common symptoms are fevers, headaches, and a rash, per CDC. Less than one percent of people die from the infection.

It was the first time in 30 years in L.A. that fatal flea-borne typhus occurred, according to the research.There were 171 cases of the infection last year, a considerable uptick from the 31 cases reported a little over ten years ago.

The three unidentified victims were a 68-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 71-year old man. According to the report, these individuals had other health issues that may have increased the likelihood of their deaths, including:obesity, diabetes, hypertension and troubling use of alcohol and meth.

Public health officials believe many factors could contribute to the increasing rise of flea-borne cases, including the high rise of cat fleas, which impacts pets, and due to the increase of rodents in Los Angeles, according to the report.

Although the disease kills less than one percent of people, it can cost an arm and leg.

Michael Kohlhof, 35, became sick in June and upon going to the doctors he learned that he had the infection which caused him to lose both hands and parts of his feet.

There are about 300 cases of flea born per year, according to the California Department of Health.

According to the CDC, people can prevent getting flea borne typhus by staying away from fleas, keeping fleas off their pets, and rodents away from them. There is currently no vaccine for the infection.

Diseases spread by bugs are rising in the U.S., with tick-borne and mosquito-borne illnesses cropping up around some have blamed climate change. Last month, the CDC warned thousands of Americans are suffering from a red meat allergy after battling a tick-borne illness, while malaria has cropped up in Florida this summer.