Residents Near Oppenheimer Test Site to Receive Help: White House

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would help people suffering from radiation sickness caused by testing the first atomic bomb in 1945.

“I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” he said at a New Mexico factory on Wednesday.

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster summer sensation “Oppenheimer,” a biopic spotlighting the bomb’s infamous creator, brought attention to the situation of people who lived near the Trinity test site where the first atomic bomb was detonated.

Even though the movie claims that the area was uninhabited, the response has cast a spotlight on the story of the people who not only did live in the area, but were sickened by the fallout.

During the Manhattan Project, the location of Los Alamos was chosen because of its relative isolation. However, officials reportedly knew that people lived in the area surrounding the test site where the wind could bring fallout, and elected not to tell them about the project. They instead created a cover story that the blast caused by the first atom bomb was an ammunition magazine exploding.

After the initial site, people living in the area reported plutonium ash falling on soil they used to grow their crops and in cisterns storing rainwater that they drank.

A study published in July shows that the fallout from the bomb testing reached 46 states and Canada.

People living close to the Trinity site report that the bomb led to generations of cases of rare forms of cancer and economic hardship, but proof that the test led to increased cases of cancer has been elusive.

In 2020, the National Cancer Institute said in a study that fallout caused by the Trinity test could contribute to 1,000 cancers by 2034, however, they said that there is no evidence suggesting that cancers in later generations were caused by the fallout.



In 1990, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was enacted to compensate those who had been affected by nuclear testing, however, those living in southern New Mexico, downwind of where the first atomic bomb was detonated, were not included in the act. The Senate voted to expand the act to new regions, including Guam and the Trinity site, in July this year.