Research at Columbia-Affiliated Psychiatric Center Halted After Patient Suicide
Research at Columbia-Affiliated Psychiatric Center Halted After Patient Suicide

The lead researcher resigned in June

Published
Sarah Braner
NYSPIGoogle Maps

Research on human participants has stopped at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, which is affiliated with Columbia University’s psychiatric program, following a patient suicide according to a report.

A spokesperson confirmed to the New York Times that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services department (HHS) “has restricted [the Institute’s] ability to conduct H.H.S.-supported human subject research,” and that they are conducting an investigation. 

The Institute’s director of communications told the paper  they had voluntarily stopped research on human participants two weeks before the federal order. 

According to the report, this response from federal officials is unusual, and indicates that they are investigating for more broad safety violations at the Institute. 

The Institute is operated by the state Office of Mental Health and affiliated with Columbia University. In total, 417 studies were affected, including 198 that were in progress, and 124 of those used federal funding. 

The Institute’s website says that there are almost 500 studies with a combined budget of more than $86 million in progress. They are currently trying to get approval on a new research safety plan so studies using federal funding can continue. 

The patient who died was enrolled in a study conducted by Professor Bret M. Rutherford, MD. The spokesperson did not confirm if a death happened during a clinical trial, citing health privacy laws. However, researchers reported to Clinicaltrials.gov that a suicide had occurred in the placebo group of the study. Columbia University did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Messenger.

Dr. Rutherford was an Associate Professor of psychiatry at Columbia who studied a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease, called levodopa, and its effects in reducing depression and mobility issues in older adults. He resigned on June 1 and is no longer affiliated with the university. 


The patient suicide was first reported in Spectrum.

