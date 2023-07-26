Republicans in Florida, Ohio More Likely to Die During COVID: Study - The Messenger
Republicans in Florida, Ohio More Likely to Die During COVID: Study

Skepticism over the vaccine could have cost lives

Mansur Shaheen
Anti-vaccination protesters take part in a rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Santa Monica, California, on August 29, 2021.RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Doubts over the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines among Republicans could have cost lives, a study suggests.

Researchers at Yale University found that counties in Florida and Ohio that had more registered GOP members than registered Democratic party members suffered a 43% increase in excess mortality compared to those that leaned blue after the vaccines became available.

Scientists point to vaccine skepticism and reduced uptake in these shots among conservatives for the difference in deaths.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study from November 2021 – towards the end of the Yale study period – found Republicans were three times as likely to not have received the vaccine as their peers.

“The results suggest that well-documented differences in vaccination attitudes and reported uptake between Republican and Democratic voters may have been factors in the severity and trajectory of the pandemic,” Yale researchers wrote.

Vaccine skepticism became popular among conservatives in the U.S. for a multitude of reasons. In Florida in particular, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis – who is now among the front runners for the GOP presidential nomination – has been accused of leading an anti-vaccine movement in his campaign against former President Donald Trump. He also appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general, and he has been also widely criticized for anti-vaccine stances.

In their research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine this week, the Yale team gathered data from 538,159 deaths that occurred in the two states from March 2020 through the end of 2021.

They used voter registration information in both states from 2017, which is the most recent data they had access to, and also happens to be directly after the fervent 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Deaths over the near-two year period were each categorized based on whether the person lived in a Republican or Democratic party dominated county. 

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines first received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2020. While rollout of the shots was initially targeted at high risk groups, they were widely available to all adults by May 2021.

Researchers found that before the shots were easily accessible, there were limited differences in overall mortality. However, after the vaccines became widely available, mortality rates began to diverge.

When calculating excess mortality – deaths that occur at higher rates than standard trends set by previous years – Republican counties suffered more than their peers. All deaths from COVID in 2020 and 2021 are considered excess deaths as the virus has no historical data.

Over the entire study period, Republican-leaning counties suffered 15% more excess deaths.

Researchers concluded: “These findings suggest that differences in vaccination attitudes and reported uptake between Republican and Democratic voters may have been factors in the severity and trajectory of the pandemic in the U.S.”

