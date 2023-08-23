Presidential Debate Stressing You Out? Here’s How to Cope

Buckle up: Election anxiety is here.

Wednesday night marks the first primary debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle, as eight Republicans — but not former President Donald Trump — gather for the first time to share their intentions with the American public.

It’s a stressful time for many at home, worrying that a candidate they oppose could take power or introduce policies they disagree with.

“Most people are terrified and exhausted and worried about what could happen,” psychiatrist Gauri Khurana, M.D., tells The Messenger. She says she frequently sees patients who bring up politics as a major stressor, from worrying about the results of the election to whether global tensions could escalate into World War III.

More than two-thirds of Americans said the 2020 election was a significant source of stress, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association ahead of that election. Along party lines, that translated to 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents.

Mental health experts predict similar results leading up to 2024.

“I expect that many people will feel fear, anger, anxiety [and] confusion,” Esther Boykin, LMFT, a psychotherapist and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based mental health company Group Therapy Associates, tells The Messenger via email. “But many others may feel numb, disconnected, hopeless and disheartened.”

“All of these feelings are normal,” adds Boykin, “so the question really is: ‘how do we attend to them in ways that support our well-being?’”

Here’s how mental health experts recommend you spend the first debate night, the aftermath, and the next year as potential tensions advance.

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle may bring about anxiety for viewers at home. Mental health experts share tips on how to cope. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

1. Do something fun while watching live

Though political coverage may feel dire and all-consuming, mental health professionals want those following along at home to remember that there is still joy to be found elsewhere.

“Do something else that you like while watching [the debate],” Dr. Khurana says. “Maybe baking something or playing a board game so you can kind of be distracted. [That way] there’s multiple things going on to split your attention.”

2. Wait to watch highlights or read a recap

Watching live coverage can often make stakes feel heightened, although Wednesday’s debate is the first of the cycle and less-consequential than ones closer to the election. Experts tell The Messenger it might be in your best interest to avoid watching live TV and constantly checking news updates.

“If you’re really going to be upset, don’t watch,” Dr. Khurana says. “You can catch the highlights [tomorrow], which will have a lot less emotional charge afterwards.”

3. Communicate with others

Be it a therapist, other mental health professional, family, friends or online forums, experts tell The Messenger that having people to talk to about your election-related feelings is essential.

“When you feel as though the country, the system [or] the candidates don't care about you or see your value, it is so painful,” Boykin says. “But nurturing relationships, volunteering and connecting with others who share your values will help. [They] remind you that you're not alone and that there is hope.”

4. Find ways to de-stress

Consider how you can practice self-care during the election cycle: Hobbies like walking, yoga, reading or practicing mindfulness can go a long way, Arron Muller, LCSW, therapist and CEO of mental health non-profit Modify Wellness, told The Messenger via email.

“It is important to know your limits, set boundaries and be aware if the election process has consumed your life,” Muller adds. “Being informed and participating in the election process can be achieved in a healthy way. … Your wellness is essential and it is ok to take a break from news and social media.”

5. Take action

The scope of national and global politics can leave people feeling helpless. But figuring out small ways to make an impact may help, Boykin suggests.

“Take action where you are and with what you have,” she says. “In the face of major systemic or global issues, it can feel like we have no power to create change or help. But when we see ourselves as part of a larger community, we can focus on small actions which allow us to feel more purpose and more connection.”

That could entail volunteering or donating to candidates, parties or causes you believe in, Dr. Khurana adds. You could also take extra care to watch how you treat others who may be similarly stressed about the election cycle.

“Sometimes just being kind and compassionate to the people we meet is enough,” Boykin says. “Consider advocacy a part of your self-care. If you can find ways to be the change you hope that this election will bring, you can bring a bit more peace and optimism to your little corner of the world.”