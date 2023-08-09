Regret is Uncommon After Gender-Affirming Mastectomy: Study

A vast majority of transgender people who receive a mastectomy to affirm their gender do not regret it, a study suggests.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery, researchers at the University of Michigan found that the number of people that go on to regret the procedure years after receiving it is on par with other medical decisions – such as the decision to receive breast cancer treatment.

The Michigan team analyzed data from 139 people who had gotten a gender-affirming mastectomy between two to 26.3 years ago, though the median time since surgery was just 3.6 years.

Participants were given a survey that asked about their demographic information, and the survey also contained two scales that measure satisfaction with healthcare decisions and regret with healthcare decisions.

According to the authors, both of these scales are considered to be reliable, to have good internal consistency, and they have been used to analyze decisions regarding breast cancer, prostate cancer, and ovarian cancer among other major medical decisions.

The scale that measures regret ranges from a score of 1 to 100, with a higher score indicating higher regret. It covers questions about if a participant thinks it was the right decision, if they regret the choice, if they would make the same choice again, if the decision caused harm, and if it was a wise decision.

Out of 100, the decisional regret score was 4.2, falling slightly below figures recorded in previous studies regarding other types of medical treatment. This falls in line with several other studies that indicate regret after a gender-affirming surgery is uncommon.

However, people who detransition are gaining increased attention, including those who transitioned at a young age.

The authors acknowledge that while in their data, it is unclear whether more time since this decision was associated with participants having more regret, a past review indicates that more time having elapsed since a medical decision is associated with higher rates of regret.

The average age of the people included in the study was 26, but most of the controversy revolves around people under 18. A Pew Research Center Survey found that about 5% of young American adults identify as a gender different than the one they are assigned at birth. Around 43% of America’s trans population is between 13 and 24.

Critics of providing gender-affirming care to youth argue that they are too young to make decisions that could be “irreversible”, but advocates and experts say that providing this care saves lives and reduces rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideaion.

Very young children don’t tend to get gender-affirming surgery, either. In 2022, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said that some surgeries could be performed for youth as young as 15 to 17 years old, but younger teens rarely if ever go under the knife.

Gender-affirming care and surgery have become major political talking points in the United States. Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has made banning its implementation central to his messaging, and 21 states have banned or restricted gender-affirming care for minors In Idaho, North Dakota, Florida, Alabama, and Oklahoma, providing this care is a felony.

Lawmakers banning access to gender-affirming care cite the possibility of regret later in life.