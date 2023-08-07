Red Cross to Allow Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate Blood
The FDA relaxed restrictions in May
The American Red Cross is finally allowing men who have sex with men to donate blood.
On Aug. 7, the American Red Cross, one of the leading blood donation organizations in the United States, announced that they will be falling in line with Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) guidance on who can donate blood that was updated in May.
This means that people are no longer automatically ineligible for donating blood based on their sexual orientation, and now every potential donor will be asked the same set of questions, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
In 1983, the FDA implemented a lifetime ban that barred gay and bisexual men from giving blood in response to the AIDS epidemic. This was changed in 2015 to allow them to give blood after a year of abstinence, and then in 2020 to three months amid a shortage in the blood supply.
- FDA Loosens Restrictions on Gay Men Donating Blood After Years of Pushback
- Transylvania Dance Music Festival Exchanged Donated Blood for Tickets: Report
- Monkeypox is not a ‘gay disease.’ Experts say stigmatizing it is bad for public health.
- The real life consequences of vaccine conspiracists demanding unvaccinated blood
- Homeless Rescue Dog Donates Blood To Save Fellow Pup’s Life
- Pet medicine is looking a lot more like human medicine — down to the need for doggie blood donors
This most recent change comes after years of advocacy, with critics of the FDA’s policies saying that they were discriminatory, calling for more evidence-based policies. These were amplified amid a nationwide blood shortage in 2022.
The FDA's guidance prohibits those taking antiretroviral therapy and drugs that are used by HIV-positive people to restrict the potential spread of the virus and prevent it from developing into AIDS.
The guidance also still says that people who report having more than one sexual partner, a new sexual partner, or having had anal sex in the past three months will still not be allowed to donate. People who have had anal sex with the same sexual partner for more than three months are exempt from this.
However, the clause prohibiting those taking preexposure prophylaxis was criticized by some, including GLAAD, who said that “lacing potential blood donors taking PrEP in a separate line from every other donor adds unnecessary stigma. The bias embedded into this policy may, in fact, cost lives.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Drug-Resistant Superbugs Involved in 600,000 Deaths Across AmericasHealth
- Marijuana Recalled for Salmonella Contamination in Arizona for Third TimeHealth
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- 65 Children Dead After Using Contaminated Cough SyrupHealth
- ‘Zombie Drug’ That Devastated Philly Neighborhood Threatens More CitiesHealth
- Listeria Outbreak: Soft Serve Ice Cream Lands 2 People in the HospitalHealth
- Drew Barrymore Admits to Extreme Screen Time Strategy for Her KidsHealth
- Atlanta Woman Has Leg Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on VacationHealth
- UNESCO Warns of Smartphones in Schools, Reigniting DebateHealth
- Ohio Suspends Medical License of Doctor Who Claimed Vaccines Magnetize PeopleNews