Red Cross to Allow Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate Blood

The American Red Cross is finally allowing men who have sex with men to donate blood.

On Aug. 7, the American Red Cross, one of the leading blood donation organizations in the United States, announced that they will be falling in line with Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) guidance on who can donate blood that was updated in May.

This means that people are no longer automatically ineligible for donating blood based on their sexual orientation, and now every potential donor will be asked the same set of questions, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

In 1983, the FDA implemented a lifetime ban that barred gay and bisexual men from giving blood in response to the AIDS epidemic. This was changed in 2015 to allow them to give blood after a year of abstinence, and then in 2020 to three months amid a shortage in the blood supply.

This most recent change comes after years of advocacy, with critics of the FDA’s policies saying that they were discriminatory, calling for more evidence-based policies. These were amplified amid a nationwide blood shortage in 2022.

The FDA's guidance prohibits those taking antiretroviral therapy and drugs that are used by HIV-positive people to restrict the potential spread of the virus and prevent it from developing into AIDS.

The guidance also still says that people who report having more than one sexual partner, a new sexual partner, or having had anal sex in the past three months will still not be allowed to donate. People who have had anal sex with the same sexual partner for more than three months are exempt from this.

However, the clause prohibiting those taking preexposure prophylaxis was criticized by some, including GLAAD, who said that “lacing potential blood donors taking PrEP in a separate line from every other donor adds unnecessary stigma. The bias embedded into this policy may, in fact, cost lives.”