Record Number of Children Killed by Guns in 2021: Study

America’s gun violence epidemic reached another tragic milestone in 2021, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Research led by the Center for Gun Violence Prevention, a part of Northwell Health, and Cohen Children’s Medical Center, both in New York City, found that there were 4,752 children gun-related deaths in 2021. It represents a staggering 41.5% increase from the 3,342 deaths recorded in 2018.

"Spikes in firearm purchasing during the pandemic were substantial, resulting in roughly 30 million children living in households with firearms, a known risk factor for pediatric firearm injury," the study authors said in the report, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Some experts have described the situation as a “gun violence epidemic”, as the nation suffers more mass shootings — typically considered to be four or more people injured by gun violence during a single event — than days in the year. Gun violence is also now the leading killer of children in America.

This study matters because firearm deaths in children peaked in 2021, going beyond the overall record of gun-related deaths during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and surpassing previous record highs since the CDC started tracking gun-related deaths in 1999, the report said.

The data also showed that gun deaths surpassed motor vehicle deaths.

While 2021 was a record high, researchers found that 2020 represented the sharpest increase in youth gun violence, with a 28% jump year over year to 4,368 deaths from 3,390 in 2019.

Participants hold signs during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Gun-related deaths were more common in the Black community, with the study revealing that nearly two-thirds of deaths were homicides, with African American children more likely to die from homicide, in contrast to their white male counterparts 19 and younger more likely to commit suicide.

About 30 million children lived in homes with firearms. The report said that southern states, such as Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina, portrayed the most firearm deaths in kids. Montana, while not in the South, also had more fatalities, according to the study.

The study also said that youth ages 15 to 19 were 82.6% of firearm deaths in 2021.