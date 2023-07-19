Recognize This City? It’s Just Been Ranked the Least Fit in the US

When it comes to fitness, not all cities are equal. That’s according to the 16th annual American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) American Fitness Index, which ranks the country’s 100 largest cities from most active to… not so much.

This year, Oklahoma City, OK came in last, at 100.

Oklahoma City Getty Images

On the other hand, the top two fittest cities happen to border one another. For the sixth year in a row, Arlington, Virginia ranked first, while Washington, D.C. came in at No. 2 this year.

The other top five spots were rounded out with Seattle, WA in third, followed by Minneapolis, MN and Irvine, CA.

Some of America’s biggest cities also fell within the top 50: Chicago came in at 13, Boston at 15, New York ranked 18, and Los Angeles showed up at 49.

At the other end of the spectrum, Las Vegas came in at 96, followed by Louisville, KY, Bakersfield, CA, Wichita, KS, and then finally, Oklahoma City.

The ACSM considered many factors, but called attention to chronic conditions as an indication of a city’s health.

“No city is immune to chronic disease, but fortunately, every city and every person can take positive steps toward creating healthier lifestyles,” Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Elevance Health, who partnered with the ACSM to create the list, said in a statement. “Physical activity has proven to be an effective tool in reducing the prevalence of many chronic diseases.”

Agrawal points out that sufficient physical activity could prevent one in 12 cases of diabetes, one in 15 cases of heart disease and one in 10 premature deaths. “Sufficient” is defined by the ACSM as 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity plus muscle-strengthening activity twice per week.

Among responding cities, 51% met the aerobic guidelines, but only 24% met both aerobic and strength-training guidelines.

“Proper nutrition, fitness and health are deeply connected, and when we prioritize all three, we can improve our quality of life,” Agrawal said.

The ACSM and the Elevance Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health, a health benefits company, are responsible for assembling the annual list. The groups consider 34 indicators using a combination of U.S. census data and other publicly available records to determine their rankings.

For example, the groups consider the health behaviors of residents such as the percentage of respondents who walk to work, sleep seven hours or more each night, and eat three or more vegetables per day.

The index also takes into account the number of residents living with conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure or obesity, air quality indexes, public recreational facilities (like basketball and tennis courts), and local policies that are intended to encourage active lifestyles.

“Unfortunately, Americans are still not moving enough,” Stella Volpe, Ph.D., RDN, chair of the American Fitness Index Advisory Board, said in a release. “This underscores the need for local community leaders to step up and make bold spending choices, policy decisions and infrastructure changes to increase opportunities for residents to be physically active and healthy.”

Other notable findings from the list include the fact that two cities that ranked outside the top 25 had the lowest rates of asthma and heart disease with El Paso, TX, and Bakersfield, CA respectively taking those honors. Riverside, CA also rose the most in the rankings — from No. 90 to No. 72 — thanks to more people reporting a higher intake of fruits and vegetables, and fewer days with poor mental health.