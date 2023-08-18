Bacteria Found In Raw Shellfish Linked To Two Connecticut Deaths Also Blamed For New York Death

NEW YORK — The death of a Long Island resident has been linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater that has also been blamed for two deaths in Connecticut, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

The Vibrio vulnificus bacteria was identified in a Suffolk County resident who died recently, Hochul said.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said in a news release.

Precautions for avoiding the potentially deadly bacteria include protecting open wounds from seawater and, for those with compromised immune systems, forgoing raw or undercooked shellfish, she said.

The death in Suffolk County is being investigated to determine if the bacteria was encountered in New York waters or elsewhere, the governor said, adding that health care providers should consider Vibrio vulnificus when seeing patients with severe wound infections or sepsis.

Health officials say anyone can get vibriosis, the illness caused by the bacteria, but those with liver disease, cancer or a weakened immune system, or people taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels may be more susceptible to infection or more likely to develop complications.

The two people who died in Connecticut were among three in the state known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria this year, Connecticut heath officials said. All were between the ages of 60 and 80, the officials said.