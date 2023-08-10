States are Legalizing Raw Milk, Despite Public Health Warnings

Amid a rise in states legalizing raw milk, public health officials and nutrition experts are warning against consuming unpasteurized milk.

On Aug. 1, North Dakota officially legalized direct-to-consumer sale of raw milk, meaning shoppers can purchase the milk from the local farmers themselves. Iowa enacted a similar law in July, joining nearly 30 other states that have legalized the sale of raw milk, some with looser guidelines that allow for it to be sold in retail stores.

But most of these new bills have been directly followed by lawmakers and public health experts issuing reminders of the potential dangers of drinking raw milk.

"Before routine pasteurization of milk began in the 1920s, many people became sick and some died of diseases,” said Michelle Dethloff, infectious diseases and epidemiology unit director for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division, at a hearing in February. “Pasteurization continues to be an important public health intervention that offers consumers safe dairy choices.”

Why do experts say raw milk is dangerous?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dubbed raw milk “one of the riskiest foods.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of Pediatricians have offered similar warnings about the dangers of consuming unpasteurized milk.

“Decades ago, pasteurization of milk was adopted as a basic public health measure to kill dangerous bacteria,” reads a statement on the FDA website. “This measure largely eliminated the risk of getting sick from one of the most important staples of the American diet.”

Studies have shown that raw milk can contain harmful bacteria in high quantities, which puts people at risk for infections, food-borne illnesses, tuberculosis and a laundry list of digestive symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

“[The legalization] is going to potentially expose people who have [immune system] vulnerabilities or who are not prepared to accept the risks, and that’s a huge problem,” Meghan Davis, Ph.D., D.V.M., associate professor in the department of environmental health and engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Messenger.

The pasteurization process, which uses a combination of heat and pressure to destroy dangerous bacteria, was introduced more than a century ago and has been proven in studies to significantly reduce the chance of illness from milk consumption.

Between 1998 and 2018, raw milk-related outbreaks led to 2,645 illnesses and 228 hospitalizations, according to CDC data. Areas where raw milk was legal saw triple the amount of outbreaks compared to areas where it was illegal, per a 2022 Cambridge University Press study that the CDC cites.

Experts also warn that raw milk can have health consequences even for those who don’t drink it. That’s because it can become contaminated with a host of pathogenic bacteria including E. coli, which can spread from a person who drank raw milk to a person who didn’t through unwashed hands or surfaces, according to the CDC.

The European model

Both in the U.S. and in Europe, raw milk is usually only legal to be sold directly from farms to consumers. That means selling milk from one or a couple of local cows to community members as opposed to selling milk from hundreds or thousands of cows to consumers all over the country. According to Dr. Davis, this decreases the chances of an entire batch being contaminated.

However, consumers in Europe also sometimes get sick from raw products, Dr. Davis said, despite what some Americans may believe.

It could be that European outbreaks receive far less media coverage stateside than U.S. outbreaks, which might impact perceptions. Also, because raw milk outbreaks typically occur in smaller, more niche markets, said Dr. Davis, they inherently draw less attention.

“While we’d need to do further study on media coverage, I suspect that larger outbreaks receive more coverage than smaller ones,” Dr. Davis said.

What makes raw milk different from eating unpasteurized cheese, or drinking unpasteurized fruit juice? Dr. Davis noted that, depending on the cheese, it goes through several processes that milk doesn’t, including aging. And raw, fresh-pressed apple cider from a farmer’s market also presents a risk, but Dr. Davis said milk is riskier.

“Both raw milk and raw fresh fruit juices carry microbial risks, but the exact nature of those risks may be a bit different because you also have the animal source right there,” Dr. Davis said, noting that bacteria from animals can get into milk much easier than it can get into produce simply because of the proximity.

The issue is nuanced. Drinking unpasteurized milk doesn’t guarantee serious illness or digestive symptoms, but consuming it presents enough of an increased risk to individuals’ health that public health officials recommend government regulation.

So why do people still want to drink unpasteurized milk?

Online, wellness influencers and “homesteaders,” people who live simply on farms and grow and make all of their own food, are gaining popularity. They tout diets and lifestyles that are supposedly free of toxins, “chemicals” and anything else they deem “not natural” and therefore supposedly harmful to their health.

There’s an “increasing popularity in more natural, local and farm-sourced foods,” registered dietitian Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., R.D.N., told The Messenger via email. “There is a perception that raw milk is healthier.”

The problem? This perception is unsubstantiated at best and in direct conflict with scientific studies and medical professionals’ recommendations at worst. “Natural” is not synonymous with healthier.

Take the homestead influencer @GubbaHomestead, who goes only by the first name Gubba, and has more than 200,000 followers across social media platforms. She posted a video Aug. 7 about getting milk straight from her own farm animals and drinking it raw.

“If you have been told that raw milk is dangerous, you have been lied to,” she captioned the video, showing her milking a goat while wearing traditional milkmaid garb. “Raw milk is not inherently dangerous. Raw milk is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can consume. The FDA does not care about your health or else pasteurized milk would be illegal. Don’t be brainwashed.”

Claims that unpasteurized milk is higher in nutrients, especially vitamins and amino acids, have been proven false through multiple studies compiled by the FDA. The nutrients in milk are generally not affected by pasteurization, Krista Varady, Ph.D., a nutrition professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, told The Messenger.

Some influencers have also claimed that raw milk can help protect people from allergies and asthma. While there is some scientific evidence to suggest this may be the case, Dr. Varady and Dr. Young stress that research is ongoing and has not yet produced a conclusive answer.

Ultimately, experts say, the risks of consuming raw milk outweigh the potential or perceived benefits.



“Some people believe that food is healthiest when it is not processed at all by humans,” Varady said. “[But] processing foods for safety reasons is a totally different thing.”