Rationing in US Hospitals Necessary Due to Drug Shortage: Survey

Hospitals around the United States are finding themselves short on critical drugs needed to keep patients alive, according to a new survey.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists found that many American hospitals are struggling to find chemotherapy and other life-saving treatments.

Over 1,000 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists members participated in an internal questionnaire from late June through mid-July of this year, and chemotherapy was found to be in the top five sections of drugs that were most missing, with one-third of the participants saying that drug shortages were "extremely impactful."

The survey found that a third of hospitals have either skipped, delayed or have given less medication to patients because of the limited number of resources. Two-thirds of respondents said the shortage was "moderately impactful," meaning they could find other solutions to treat the issue.

Empty hospital room Getty Images

According to the survey, hospitals rely on other forms of treatment until the issue is resolved, basing their decisions on which medications are most suitable for patients.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report published in March states that the lack of drugs is not new. There are a variety of factors contributing to the shortage, including drug supply problems.

"These shortages have cascading effects on patient care, causing delays in treatment, increasing the risk of medication errors, and requiring the use of less effective alternative treatments,” the report read. “Hospitals have also experienced increased costs, medication waste, and limited staffing capacity to address and remedy shortages."

Some of the medication shortages include but are not limited to adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and corticosteroids, used to curb inflammation.