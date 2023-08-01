Rate of Alcohol-Related Deaths Rising Faster Among Women Than Men: Study

Women are now outpacing men when it comes to alcohol-related deaths in the U.S., according to a study.

Men have historically led the statistics, even as all deaths related to alcohol have been increasing over the past 15 years, a study published on the JAMA Network Open journal last Friday shows.

But the rate among women increased 4.3% per year between 2007 and 2018, compared to 3% for men, and then jumped to 14.7% per year from 2018 to 2020.

Among men, the rate increased 12.5% per year from 2018 to 2020.

For women 65 and older, the increase was an even steeper 6.7% per year from 2012 to 2022, compared to 5.2% per year for men of the same age.

Dr. Ibraheem Karaye, an assistant professor of population health at Hofstra University and lead author of the study, told the New York Times the analysis doesn't delve into why the rates of female deaths are rising.

"These trends may be associated with a combination of sociocultural, economic, biological, and behavioral factors, including the normalization of cultural practices surrounding alcohol consumption. Further research is necessary to identify the psychosocial and environmental factors associated with these trends," the report said in its conclusion.

But Karaye laid out several theories. The most obvious is that the rate of alcohol use is rising among women.

At the same time, women are affected differently by alcohol than men. Female bodies have less ability to dilute alcohol compared to male bodies and that leaves them more prone to higher blood-alcohol levels.

That could leave women more susceptible to health problems, such as alcohol poisoning and alcoholic liver disease, he told the Times.

Women also have a higher risk for depression and anxiety, which could lead them to turn to alcohol to cope, George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told the Times.

He said that is especially pronounced among older women who have a tendency to outlive their partners.

Karaye also noted that older women may be experiencing the accumulated health effects of drinking over a lifetime.

The study analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the 605,948 deaths attributed to alcohol from 1999 to 2020 in the United States.