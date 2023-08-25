Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat Season

Nearly 200 Rhode Island residents have received vaccines for rabies after being potentially exposed to the deadly disease by bats.

The state’s Department of Health warned on Twitter that it was suffering an “unprecedented” bat season this year. The season generally runs from two to three weeks in August, as the animals will migrate elsewhere during winter. All 188 people exposed to a bat this year have received rabies treatment.

Bats are also surprisingly resilient to viruses like rabies, meaning that they do not display rabid symptoms such as cats and raccoons do when infected. Because of this, any person who comes into contact with a bat in Rhode Island is advised to immediately seek out vaccination.

“Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that affects the nervous system of mammals and can be fatal without prompt medical treatment. It is passed through the saliva of an infected animal,” health officials write on an information page. “You cannot tell if a bat or other mammal has rabies just by looking at it. Rabies can only be confirmed by laboratory testing.”

Around 4% of bats tested by the state’s Department of Health are positive for rabies each year.

Rabies infection can only be prevented if a person received treatment before they first develop symptoms. The virus that causes the disease can transmit from a person to a human via a bite, when the saliva of a rabid animal interacts with a person’s nerves.

The vaccine, a four dose course, should be given as soon as possible after exposure. Then three, seven and 14 days after the initial shot. These shots prevent the virus from entering the nervous system, thereby stopping the infection from occurring.

Cases are rare — with only a handful recorded in the United States each year — but are almost always fatal.