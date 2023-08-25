Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat Season - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat Season

Rhode Island officials warn that a startling number of the flying mammals carry the deadly disease

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Little brown bat showing teethFile: Getty Images

Nearly 200 Rhode Island residents have received vaccines for rabies after being potentially exposed to the deadly disease by bats.

The state’s Department of Health warned on Twitter that it was suffering an “unprecedented” bat season this year. The season generally runs from two to three weeks in August, as the animals will migrate elsewhere during winter. All 188 people exposed to a bat this year have received rabies treatment.

Bats are also surprisingly resilient to viruses like rabies, meaning that they do not display rabid symptoms such as cats and raccoons do when infected. Because of this, any person who comes into contact with a bat in Rhode Island is advised to immediately seek out vaccination.

“Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that affects the nervous system of mammals and can be fatal without prompt medical treatment. It is passed through the saliva of an infected animal,” health officials write on an information page. “You cannot tell if a bat or other mammal has rabies just by looking at it. Rabies can only be confirmed by laboratory testing.”

Around 4% of bats tested by the state’s Department of Health are positive for rabies each year.

Rabies infection can only be prevented if a person received treatment before they first develop symptoms. The virus that causes the disease can transmit from a person to a human via a bite, when the saliva of a rabid animal interacts with a person’s nerves.

The vaccine, a four dose course, should be given as soon as possible after exposure. Then three, seven and 14 days after the initial shot. These shots prevent the virus from entering the nervous system, thereby stopping the infection from occurring.

Read More

Cases are rare — with only a handful recorded in the United States each year — but are almost always fatal. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.