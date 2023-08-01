First Alzheimer’s Blood Test is Launched — For $400 Each

Quest Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of medical tests, launched a new blood test aimed directly at consumers to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s on Monday, according to Reuters. It is the first test of its kind.

Dubbed AD-Detect, the test searches for abnormal levels of beta-amyloid, a protein that is thought to build up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and cause cognitive decline.

Patients can submit a request on Quest’s website to order the $399 test. An independent doctor will review the request, to determine if it’s medically necessary, according to Reuters.

If approved, patients can have their blood drawn at a Quest Diagnostics center. Patients do not need to be referred by their own physician.

Once the results are available, Quest says that patients can discuss these results using the same network of independent doctors that order the test, and these results can also be shared with a patient’s primary care provider.

Patients do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to qualify for the test, but Quest’s medical director of neurology Dr. David Racke, MD, says that the test is aimed at adults who are showing signs of mild memory loss, as well as those with a family history of Alzheimer’s.

The reveal comes just after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Leqembi, developed jointly by Eisai and Biogen in June. The drug is among few that has shown it can slow the progression of the disease if used by early stage Alzheimer’s patients.

Donanemab, a drug from Eli Lilly that also targets beta amyloid, may gain FDA approval soon as well. In Phase 3 trials, it was shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, and Eli Lilly says that they have completed their submission to the FDA. They are expecting an outcome by the end of the year.

Donanemab was less effective in trials in people with more advanced disease, suggesting that catching it early is key for drugs to have greater effect. Racke says that the test may help asymptomatic people qualify for clinical trials for at-risk patients.

Quest launched a similar test for doctors to order for patients in 2022. Doctors also test for Alzheimer’s through neurological exams or medical imaging like MRI scans to rule out other causes of decline. The National Institute of Aging says that blood tests should not be used by themselves to diagnose dementia, but that they can be used in conjunction with other tests.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. About two-thirds of these people are women, and almost 11% of people aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a chronic and progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time. As brain cells die, the patient’s memory is destroyed, and over time they may not be able to perform everyday tasks like cooking a meal or bathing themselves.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, though there is some evidence that regular exercise, controlling blood pressure, and cognitive training might aid in preventing the disease.

Researchers are also currently testing the effectiveness of ultrasound technology to help Alzheimer’s drugs reach tough-to-access parts of the brain.