Psychedelics Could Help Cancer Patients With Depression, Anxiety: Doctors

Doctors at one of America’s leading cancer research institutes believe psychedelic drugs could help patients manage the mental toll of the disease.

In the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, oncologists from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, write that the class of hallucinogenic drugs could help patients with a long-term cancer diagnosis deal with symptoms of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues that emerge when someone nears the end-of-life.

“Psychedelics modulate brain activity and have been associated with therapeutic effects …not dissimilar to the mechanisms underlying the therapeutic mechanism of conventional antidepressants,” the researchers wrote.

The paper comes as the scientific community further studies the once taboo drugs as a potential tool in fighting the mental health crisis facing much of the United States.

There are upwards of 100 clinical trials in the U.S. and Canada recruiting volunteers to test psychedelic drugs as treatment for mood disorders. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafted initial guidelines for clinical trials for these drugs as mental health treatments.

Ketamine, which has received FDA approval as an anesthetic, is being used off-label in specialized clinics around America to help people manage symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, there is no medical consensus just yet on the drug’s efficacy as a mental health treatment.

In the paper published Tuesday, the MD Anderson team specifically points to psilocybin as a potential treatment for cancer patients. The substance is found in more than 200 species of fungi, and has popularly been used as a recreational drug.

A British study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, found psilocybin performed as well as Lexapro – one of the world’s most popular drugs to treat depression and anxiety – in helping patients manage symptoms.

They note that with this specific substance, using it only once or twice could provide long term benefits – unlike other drugs for depression or anxiety that require chronic use to show effectiveness.

“Research with psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy suggests lasting benefits from just one to two sessions, compared with the chronic use that is needed with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors,” they wrote.

While emerging evidence is promising, scientists and medical experts stress that more research is necessary. Experts have noted that they are unclear as to how much of the positive effects are due to the drugs versus the psychotherapy aspect.

There is also much debate within the scientific community as to how reliable the body of research is, as much has been mixed and flawed. It is quite difficult to subject psychedelics to double-blind randomized clinical trials, especially since placebos are mostly ruled out.

People who have suffered cancer for years – having their life prolonged by treatments but unable to beat the disease all-together – could be the biggest beneficiaries should psychedelics research prove to help them better deal with the trauma of knowing they may soon die.

The MD Anderson team plans to launch a trial examining psilocybin in long term cancer patients next year.