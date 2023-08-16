Promising New Brain Cancer Drug Slows Tumor Growth

A small molecule may be the key to fighting tough to treat brain cancers in young children, a study suggests.

Research led by a team from the University of Michigan published Wednesday in the journal Cancer Discovery found that a small-molecule drug known as ONC201 reduced the size of brain tumors carrying a unique mutation that causes cells to divide and grow uncontrollably. The company that makes the drug was involved in the study.

The types of cancer with this mutation, called diffuse midline glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, are extremely rare forms of the disease. It is estimated that there are 791 new diagnoses of diffuse midline glioma and 200 to 300 diagnoses of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma per year. The latter almost always occurs in children.

Cancers with this mutation are fast-growing, and people with this cancer typically survive from 11 to 15 months. There is currently no specialized treatment, leaving patients with just radiation treatment which is not preferred because it also damages healthy cells.

“It’s an incredibly difficult tumor to treat,” said senior study author and pediatric oncologist Carl Koschmann, M.D., in a press release. “Prior to this study, there have been more than 250 clinical trials that have not been able to improve outcomes. This is a major crack in the armor.”

The paper combines two trials that evaluated the efficacy of the small molecule drug, and it also determined how the small molecule reduces tumor sizes. In total, the trials enrolled 71 participants who had been diagnosed with gliomas that carried the mutation of interest.

Researchers found that the median survival time was almost double the expected time in patients who had received radiation therapy and whose tumors hadn’t come back yet.

When the researchers examined how the drug worked on the patients’ tumor cells, they found that these cells produced a chemical that prompted them to divide slower, which slowed tumor growth.

Despite the increased survival time, this cancer is still very deadly, and more work needs to be done in this field, says Dr. Koschmann.

“For now we have this patient population that didn’t have a drug before, and now we see many of the tumors responding. We have a platform to build on and we can also explain why it’s working,” Dr. Koschmann said.