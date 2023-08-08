Preschooler Defies Odds, Overcomes Paralysis to Walk at Graduation

In the gym of her preschool in Pella, Iowa, 4-year-old Estella Henderson excitedly toddled across the shiny wood floor to receive her diploma.

It was a miraculous scene, one that Estella’s mom Lacey feared would not happen.

Hours earlier, as Estella got on a bus for school, her right hand began to curl and Lacey recognized instantly, and with dread, the telltale sign that her daughter’s rare neurological condition Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) was triggering a paralysis that overcomes Estella’s body for hours or days at a time.

“In that moment, my heart sunk,” Lacey tells The Messenger. “I was like, ‘No, not today. This is her preschool graduation, she's been so excited.’”

But as Lacey watched Estella at graduation that May morning, the determination in the girl’s eyes overpowered her right leg dragging and right arm not working.

“The look on her face was like, ‘I am going to walk and get this done,'” Lacey, 37, says. “We are so proud of her.”

Estella Henderson at her preschool graduation courtesy of Stephen Henderson

Joyous moments are oftentimes fleeting.

At 6 months old, Estella was diagnosed with AHC, caused by a genetic mutation. Just about one in 1 million children under the age of 16 have AHC, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Without warning, Estella can transform from a bubbly 4-year-old playing on the swings in the backyard with her four siblings into a child “full-body paralyzed,” says Lacey.

These episodes of paralysis can last from minutes up to 14 days, each time causing compounding injury to the brain. There is no cure and the only relief Estella feels is while she sleeps.

Estella Henderson at her preschool graduation courtesy of Stephen Henderson

Each time the paralysis hits, says her father, Stephen, 37, “we have the real fear that she might not come back.”

Yet in the midst of their despair, the couple still sees some hope.

They’ve devoted themselves to learning all they can about AHC, raising money for research into a possible cure, and remaining in close contact with AHC experts and parents seeking answers.

“We need to save our daughter,” says Stephen, “before it's too late.”

Estella Henderson courtesy of Stephen Henderson

After Estella’s healthy birth in October of 2018 and four and a half months of normal development, the Hendersons’ lives were upended.

One February day in 2019, Estella’s eyes rolled into the back of her head and she became unresponsive.

Stephen and Lacey rushed her by ambulance to an emergency room, but doctors were unable to provide a diagnosis.

These frightening episodes of seizures, ambulance rides, and hospital visits continued with no answers — until genetic testing revealed a mutation on the ATP1A3 gene.

“It was shattering,” says Lacey. A doctor told them it was likely that Estella would never walk or talk, and be fully disabled.

“It felt,” Stephen says, “like life was over, like your heart has broken and there is no possible way that it'll ever get put back together.”

Estella Henderson in Custer State Park, South Dakota. Courtesy of Stephen Henderson

Doctors determined that since Stephen and Lacey don’t carry the mutation, it happened at conception.

The couple sought information from the country’s top AHC researchers at Duke University and other institutions. Stephen, a college administrator, joined the board of the Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood Foundation.

Three different areas of gene therapy seem promising, but an actual cure is years away, and funding is scarce. “There’s no big pharma that's helping us,” Stephen says. “It's all parent driven.”

A faster route for Estella could be finding a cure tailored to her form of AHC. The couple’s fundraiser — now at over $147,000 — hopes to raise $3 million for treatment.

Recently, a 6-year-old with AHC died, and the Hendersons can’t help but think of Estella’s fate each time an afflicted child passes away.

“The pain of the diagnosis is there, you just learn to carry it better,” says Stephen. “Other times it just shatters you. I sat in my office and cried about it today. I just weep over my child.”

From left: The Henderson Family in Black Hills, South Dakota. Elena, Stephen, Estella (on Stephen’s back), Adriana, William, Lacey, Engel (on Lacey’s back) Courtesy of Stephen Henderson

On her good days, and there are many, Estella loves riding a therapeutic horse and dancing with friends at preschool. She never misses school, even during an episode when she is paralyzed and sits in a wheelchair.

“The school said, ‘Her mind should not suffer just because her body is limiting,’” says Lacey, who has carried a paralyzed Estella onto the school bus.

While the condition has left Estella essentially nonverbal and able to speak just 20 words, “she understands like a 4-year-old, she just can’t get it out,” says Stephen, adding that his daughter now communicates through a “talking” iPad with symbols.

At home, Estella loves playing on the swingset in the family’s large yard with her siblings — Elena, 12; William, 10; Adriana, 6; and Engle, 2 — cuddling with the family’s new little pig, and petting her mini horse.

“When my children look at Estella,” says Stephen, “they don't see a little girl with a rare disease.”

Estella’s favorite place to be is outdoors. But weather — too cold or too hot or too windy — can trigger an episode. So can stress or excitement.

Still, the family refuses to live on tenterhooks, choosing instead to “live life to the fullest for our children,” says Stephen.

Earlier this summer, the Hendersons packed into an RV to explore South Dakota. On hikes through the Black Hills, Stephen carried Estella in a specialized backpack.

For the months and years ahead, the family is determined to embrace life while “taking Estella with us.”

“We’re going to do what we want to do in life,” Stephen says. “In many ways, we’re just a normal family with kids.”