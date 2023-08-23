Many Pregnant Women ‘Shouted At, Scolded, Threatened’: Report - The Messenger
Many Pregnant Women ‘Shouted At, Scolded, Threatened’: Report

CDC finds that 30% of Black, Hispanic and multiracial women reported mistreatment during maternity care

Published |Updated
Sheila Baylis
Stock ImageGetty

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Tuesday that one in five mothers overall and one in three women of color experience mistreatment during maternity care.

The CDC analyzed data from a survey of pregnant women in April to help determine the quality of maternal care in the United States. Since maternal death rates almost doubled between 2018-2021, and 80% of those deaths were reportedly preventable, the CDC is working to raise awareness of discrimination and improve communication during care.

"We've been saying for some time that too many women die during and after pregnancy in this country," Debra Houry, M.D., the CDC's chief medical officer, said during a press conference Tuesday. "This is unacceptable. We know mistreatment and discrimination can have an impact on maternity care. We have to encourage respectful maternity care."

In the CDC findings, the reported mistreatment included “receiving no response to requests for help, being shouted at or scolded, not having their physical privacy protected or being threatened with the withholding of treatment or made to accept unwanted treatment.”

In addition, close to half of the women surveyed said they held back from asking questions or sharing concerns with their healthcare provider during pregnancy or delivery. Women reported that healthcare providers seemed rushed or were adverse to what they may have viewed as a “difficult” patient. Others said they felt embarrassed or apprehensive when discussing care.

In its full report, the CDC finds that these negative experiences may result in women utilizing prenatal care less often, and points to studies that show a correlation between racial discrimination and pregnancy complications. In addition, a bias against obese and low-income mothers has also been documented.

The CDC proposes more patient-centered maternity care as a possible solution. They recommend educating providers and healthcare agencies about these biases to create a culture of respect for all mothers.

Read More

"We know that racism and discrimination can lead to delays in treatment and sometimes tragic and preventable deaths," Wanda Barfield, M.D., director of the CDC division of reproductive health, said in a press conference. A previous CDC study, found that Black women are three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause and complications than white women. 

"Healthcare provider trainings on unconscious bias and culturally appropriate care may be a first step in understanding how to provide respectful maternity care to all women," Barfield said.

