Many Pregnant Women ‘Shouted At, Scolded, Threatened’: Report

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Tuesday that one in five mothers overall and one in three women of color experience mistreatment during maternity care.
The CDC analyzed data from a survey of pregnant women in April to help determine the quality of maternal care in the United States. Since maternal death rates almost doubled between 2018-2021, and 80% of those deaths were reportedly preventable, the CDC is working to raise awareness of discrimination and improve communication during care.
"We've been saying for some time that too many women die during and after pregnancy in this country," Debra Houry, M.D., the CDC's chief medical officer, said during a press conference Tuesday. "This is unacceptable. We know mistreatment and discrimination can have an impact on maternity care. We have to encourage respectful maternity care."
In the CDC findings, the reported mistreatment included “receiving no response to requests for help, being shouted at or scolded, not having their physical privacy protected or being threatened with the withholding of treatment or made to accept unwanted treatment.”
In addition, close to half of the women surveyed said they held back from asking questions or sharing concerns with their healthcare provider during pregnancy or delivery. Women reported that healthcare providers seemed rushed or were adverse to what they may have viewed as a “difficult” patient. Others said they felt embarrassed or apprehensive when discussing care.
In its full report, the CDC finds that these negative experiences may result in women utilizing prenatal care less often, and points to studies that show a correlation between racial discrimination and pregnancy complications. In addition, a bias against obese and low-income mothers has also been documented.
The CDC proposes more patient-centered maternity care as a possible solution. They recommend educating providers and healthcare agencies about these biases to create a culture of respect for all mothers.
- Millions of Women Live in ‘Maternity Care Deserts’: Report
- FDA Approves RSV Vaccine for Pregnant Women To Protect Their Newborn Babies
- COVID Boosters in Pregnant Women Protect Newborns, Too: Study
- US Maternal Mortality Rates Doubled in Last Two Decades: Study
- Pregnant Women and Newborns at Risk From Wildfire Smoke, Experts Warn
- Teen Birthrate Hits a New Low, as Rates for Older Women Continue to Rise
"We know that racism and discrimination can lead to delays in treatment and sometimes tragic and preventable deaths," Wanda Barfield, M.D., director of the CDC division of reproductive health, said in a press conference. A previous CDC study, found that Black women are three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause and complications than white women.
"Healthcare provider trainings on unconscious bias and culturally appropriate care may be a first step in understanding how to provide respectful maternity care to all women," Barfield said.
- China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its ReopeningHealth
- Pigs are Key for Organ Transplants — But Why?Health
- Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las VegasNews
- Does Ashwagandha Help Improve Sleep, Weight Loss and Stress?Health
- Scientists Fully Sequence Y Chromosome for the First Time In Major Men’s Health BreakthroughHealth
- University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 StudentsHealth
- Nearly 200 People Treated for Rabies Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Bat SeasonHealth
- Wearing a Headband While Sleeping Can Detect Alzheimer’s Early: StudyHealth
- South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile VirusHealth
- The Race Ended, Then Came the Rashes and Pus-Filled BlistersHealth
- Maybe Think Twice About Putting Banana in Your Smoothie: StudyHealth
- More School Closures Popping Up – But Not Because of COVIDHealth