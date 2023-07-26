Postpartum Depression Drug Shows Promise – FDA to Review August 5

A new drug to treat postpartum depression could soon be available in the United States.

Results from a clinical trial for the drug zuranolone, published Wednesday in The American Journal of Psychiatry, found it could significantly reduce depressive symptoms long term when used for just 14 days.

Postpartum depression is a serious yet often overlooked condition that affects one in seven women after they give birth. There is growing recognition of the condition occurring in men too, with a 2021 study finding one in ten men experience it after becoming a father.

There is no single cause of the condition, but researchers believe genetics, the physical changes that occur postpartum, and emotional factors — like the extreme sleep deprivation that often accompanies caring for a newborn — could all contribute. Stigma around the condition combined with inadequate postpartum care and lack of diagnoses, however, often means women do not receive help for their symptoms.

In recent years, increased awareness about the complexities of early motherhood and the struggles that many families face in a country without a mandated universal paid parental leave, have helped to shed light on this mental health issue. This medication, developed by Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, both based in Massachusetts, could be a breakthrough.

“We feel a tremendous responsibility to patients with [postpartum depression] to deliver a potential new treatment option, which is so desperately needed. Most current approved therapies may take weeks or months to work. We are committed to advancing treatments that could help physicians and patients by addressing depression symptoms quickly,” Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Sage, said in a statement.

In the research, which was funded by the drugmakers, 196 women diagnosed with severe postpartum depression were included. Half received a 50 mg daily dose of zuranolone, while others received a placebo, for two weeks.

Participants were regularly surveyed by researchers over 45 days using the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, where a doctor analyzes the depressive symptoms of patients using a scale developed in the 1950s.

At the start of the trial, the average participant scored a 15.6, classified as “mild to moderate” depression. By the end of the 45 day trial, those who used the drug each day scored an 11.6, classified as just “mild” depression.

Scientists said patients “demonstrated significant improvements in depressive symptoms” over the study period. Side effects from the drug included drowsiness and dizziness, but were “well tolerated” by participants, researchers added.

The drug could soon be available in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the medication priority review, meaning this data along with a previous study that had similar findings will be reviewed by officials for approval on August 5.

“We see potential for zuranolone, if approved, to be a meaningful new option that can help address the serious unmet need faced by the diverse populations struggling with … PPD,” Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., who helps oversee regulatory sciences at Biogen, said in a statement. “The FDA filing acceptance and granting of priority review are important milestones in the mission Biogen and our collaboration partner Sage share to advance the understanding and treatment of depression.”

Dr. Gault added: “We believe zuranolone, if approved, could offer a new way for physicians to support patients.”

It is unclear what the price of the drug will be if it hits the market. Manufacturers are also seeking approval for the drug to treat major depressive disorder.