Popular Supplement Without FDA Approval Lands Woman in Hospital: ‘Almost Comatose’

A South Milwaukee woman was “almost comatose” after continuously taking a supplement that is meant to help with joint and arthritis pain that is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Yazmin Gallegos said that her mother, Victoria Martinez, began taking Artri Ajo King last year after experiencing pain in her legs and having “knee problems,” local station WTMJ-TV reported on Thursday.

The FDA has repeatedly warned consumers against buying Artri Ajo King, Artri King, Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey, Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte, due to “potentially dangerous” hidden active ingredients not listed on the product label.

The over-the-counter products were sold at various retail stores and websites, including Amazon and Walmart, which received FDA letters warning against their distribution.

The products are promoted as treatments for a number of health conditions such as bone cancer, muscle pain, and arthritis. But FDA labs have found that those products contain hidden ingredients: dexamethasone, diclofenac sodium, methocarbamol.

Those substances could cause adverse effects such as increased sugar levels, changes in blood pressure, dizziness, and adrenal dysfunction, according to research.

Diclofenac can pose serious threats to those who consume it such as heart attack, stroke, and liver toxicity, the FDA has warned.

Artri Ajo King initially provided relief to Martinez, but months after taking the recommended dosage written on the bottle, she was transferred to the emergency room twice as her health reportedly began deteriorating.

"My sister realized something's wrong and we called her doctor and they said take her to the ER. She had low sodium, and they said the way she went in, was almost [in a] comatose state," Gallegos said of her mother, according to WTMJ-TV

Martinez was hospitalized again for several days, and doctors then said that she suffered “congestive heart failure,” but she is recovering now.

It remains unknown whether the supplement caused the condition.

Dr. Hammad Haider-Shah, the Chief Medical Officer at Aurora Medical Center in West Allis, told the local news station that the supplements might also cause harm if taken with certain prescribed medications, and it's therefore recommended to consult a healthcare professional before consuming them.

In April, a California man experienced a health episode similar to Martinez’s after taking Artri Ajo King for nearly two years for his back and neck pain.

The man, Maria Barajas Rios, was reportedly sick for months before being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, which is caused by being exposed to high cortisol levels for a long period of time.

